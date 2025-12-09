The 11 Best Guns of 2025, Based on In-Depth Range Testing

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We take our gun testing seriously at Outdoor Life. Each year we collect the new rifle, shotgun, and handgun introductions, assemble a team of shooters, and then put each gun through a detailed testing protocol. We fire thousands and thousands of rounds during these week-long range testing sessions.

When the dust settles, we fill out score sheets for subjective criteria, and all the guns are panel scored so no one person’s opinion can sink or elevate a gun. This year we’ve compiled our 11 favorite guns from these tests in the story below as part of our larger Field Tested Awards program, which celebrates the highest performing gear that we’ve evaluated in 2025.

An important note: This list only includes the guns that were tested in our three cornerstone gun tests. Brand-new introductions like the Beretta AX800 and Glock Gen 6 aren’t included here as they haven’t yet been scored against their peers. But they’ll definitely be in the running for 2026.

The Real Grit is our retail partner for the 2025 Field Tested Awards. Buying through the links provided helps support Outdoor Life.

Rifles

Best Rifle: Accuracy International AT-XC

See It Pros Extremely accurate

Great ergonomics

Multi-caliber Cons Expensive

Heavy

Doesn’t include sling attachment point up front Key Features Easy to use switch barrel desig

Bolts swap for different caliber familie

Light, two-stage competition trigger

Highly adjustable folding chassis stock

Runs off AI AWCS magazines

Fore-end has KeySlot and ARCA attachment points

Three-position safety Specs Action: Six-lug bolt (two rows of three)

Stock: Folding aluminum chassis

Cartridge: 6mm Creedmoor (10+1)

Weight: 14 pounds, 6 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 1 pound, 8 ounces (measured)

Barrel: 26 inches, 1:7 twist, threaded 5/8-24

Price: $6,538

Most Accurate Rifle of 2025: Accuracy International's AI AT-XC

The Accuracy International AT-XC is a precision switch-barrel rifle that’s built for competition and takes many design cues from the company’s world-renowned sniper rifles. In keeping with AI’s reputation, it was the most accurate rifle of this year’s test.

​The rifle looks similar to the AT-X it replaced but incorporates a long list of (mostly) under-the-hood upgrades. The receiver is a quarter pound lighter. The force required to lift the bolt has been reduced. The lugs (the rifle has six) have been beefed up and tweaked for a more balanced layout. The firing pin has a flange that prevents the rifle from being able to fire when out of battery. And so on.

​Other things remain the same. Changing barrels only requires the loosening of a single 4mm screw on the side of the receiver. The two-stage competition trigger remains one of the best out there for a light, crisp pull in a bomb-proof design.

​The receiver has a 20 MOA Pic rail on top that aligns with the 20 MOA rail on the fore-end. Though you can reconfigure the fore-end to be shorter and lighter if you want to make weight class restrictions in competition.

​We got ours chambered in 6mm Creedmoor, a popular choice for long range field-style rifle matches, though we took advantage of its multi-caliber design and tested it in 6.5 Creedmoor as well.

​The rifle is so stable, and runs so smoothly, and has such a great trigger that you can’t help but feel like you’re shooting better. The AW magazine system is the slickest out there but, as with the KeySlot system, it’s superior design is also more costly.

​While the AT-XC is not a budget rifle, in the world of custom guns (many of which are assembled from off-the-shelf Remington 700 pattern parts) the price isn’t outrageous either.

​The point is, the AI AT-XC delivers a lot of value for the price. It is rugged, good looking, a pleasure to shoot, ridiculously accurate, and is a rifle that you can run as hard as you like and it’ll still deliver peak performance. These are the reasons it was our top scoring rifle and overwhelming pick as the Editor’s Choice at this year’s rifle test.

Best Value Rifle: Christensen Arms Evoke

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Affordable

Accurate

Good Trigger Cons No serious drawbacks Specs Action: Two lug bolt action

Stock: Synthetic

Cartridge: 6.5 Creedmoor (3+1)

Weight: 7 pounds, 8 ounces (measured)

Trigger: User adjustable, 3 pounds, 6 ounces

Barrel: 22 inches, 1:8 twist, threaded 5/8-24

Price: $899 Key Features Adjustable trigger

Comes with 0 MOA Pic rail

Recessed Pic rail on stock for bipod

Cerakote finish

Freel running the Evoke at Gunsite. Photo by Sean Murphy

The Christensen Arms Evoke is a relief to hunters on a budget who don’t want to compromise on basic functionality. It is a solidly built two-lug bolt action that runs smoothly, delivers very fine accuracy, and has attractive lines and ergonomics.

The rifle has a Remington 700 footprint, and like many actions based on that format it has a plunger ejector, spring blade extractor, bolt release tab on the action, and uses Remington style triggers with a two-position safety. These are all proven design elements and the Evoke smartly didn’t attempt to stray into uncharted territory.

Ammo 5-Shot Group Avg. 20-Shot Group ES Mean Radius MV (fps) ES (fps) SD (fps) Sig 140-gr OTM .628 in. .97 in. .28 in. 2534 82 21.6 Ber 135-gr CH .445 in. 1.07 in. .29 in. 2627 56.7 12.8 Fed 140-gr FT .803 in. 1.18 in. .33 in. 2666 67.9 17.8

As you can see from the chart above, the rifle is a shooter. Any mean radius value at .3 inches or below is excellent, especially for a big-game rifle. You wouldn’t go wrong with the Berger 135-grain Classic Hunter or Federal’s 140-grain Fusion Tipped for hunting, and for NRL Hunter matches, the Sig 140-grain OTM will be competitive.

The rifle comes with a 3-round detachable polymer magazine, but it can also run larger AICS pattern mags if you want to boost ammo capacity.

The recessed Picatinny rail is a nice feature on a rifle at this price point and the rear of the rail has a mounting point for traditional swivel stud sling hardware. Textured panels molded into the stock on either side of the fore-end and pistol grip (which is generously sized and has a comfortable hybrid angle) give the shooter good control over the rifle.

The butt stock has a raised cheek piece and a large, cushy recoil pad. The stock’s ergonomics in combination with the recoil pad and the rifle’s 7.5-pound weight make it easy to control.

The crisp adjustable trigger (which we set to 3 pounds, 6 ounces) adds to the pleasure of shooting the Evoke. The suppressor ready barrel, threaded at 5/8-24, is the cherry on top. With a can aboard, the Evoke is a rifle you could shoot all day — which is what we did.

This is a clear winner from Christensen Arms, and given its price point we had zero hesitation bestowing it with a Great Buy award.

Great Buy Target Rifle: Tikka T3X ACE Target

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Excellent recoil management

Slick action

Good accuracy

Modular chassis stock Cons Takes proprietary magazine

Magazine well is tight Specs Action: Three-lug bolt

Stock: Aluminum chassis

Cartridge: .308 Win. (10+1)

Weight: 9 pounds, 12 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 2 pounds, 15 ounces (measured)

Barrel: 23.6 inches, 1:10 twist, threaded 5/8-24

Price: $1,999 Key Features Adjustable chassis stock

Two-stage trigger

Fore-end has ARCA and M-Lok attachments

Takes proprietary magazines

Three-position safety

I can’t remember the last time we shot a Tikka we didn’t like. These rifles, baby brothers to Sako, incorporate a lot of their older sibling’s design features, but have a more attainable price.

That’s definitely the case with the Tikka T3X ACE Target, a hybrid precision rifle that is accurate enough for long range shooting but would make for a good hunting rig under many circumstances.

The action on ours ran with the smooth and unsurprising predictability Tikka is known for, though as with most three-lug designs the bolt takes some effort to cock. Tikka mitigates that somewhat by giving the rifle a large bolt handle.

The fluted stainless-steel bolt glided effortlessly in the receiver, and the double-stack 10-round magazine fed our .308 ammo flawlessly.

Ammo 5-Shot Group Avg. 20-Shot Group ES Mean Radius MV (fps) ES (fps) SD (fps) Ber 168-gr CH .383 in. .59 in. .20 in. 2565 44.3 13 Ber 168-gr CH .566 in. .76 in. .24 in. 2560 73.7 22.7 Fed 168-gr CTR .812 in. 1.10 in. .30 in. 2674 65.3 17.9 Hrn 168-gr A-Max .723 in. 1.32 in. .37 in. 2687 55.8 15.6 Nos 165-gr WT 1.06 in. 1.64 in. .50 in. 2852 64.4 14.3

The rifle really liked every 168-grain load we shot through it — whether match ammo (Federal Centerstrike and Hornady A-Max) or hunting rounds (Berger Classic Hunter and Nosler’s new Whitetail line).

The aluminum chassis stock, which has an easily adjustable cheek piece, includes a plethora of M-Lok slots along the fore-end, an ARCA rail along the bottom, and a barricade stop in front of the magazine well, all of which make it competition ready.

Freel gets ready to shoot the Tikka Ace Target for groups.

We loved how easily we could drive the rifle. The clever reversible thumb rest that sits above the vertical pistol grip and the hook for the shooter’s support hand on the butt stock helped with that.

One issue we had with the rifle is the snug and straight-sided mag well that made magazine changes sometimes difficult.

Other than that, we are big fans. The three-position safety that locks the bolt down is easy to use, as is the ambidextrous magazine release in front of the trigger guard. The ACE Target isn’t cheap, but in light of what it brings to the table it is one of the best values in a rifle of this type, which is why it earned a Great Buy award.

Handguns

Best Handgun: Staccato P4

See It Pros Flat-shooting, accurate

Uses more affordable magazines

Excellent grip texture Cons Expensive Specs Cartridge: 9mm

Capacity: 18+1 Barre

Length: 4 inches Weight: 35 ounces (with empty magazine)

Uses Glock pattern magazines

Eliminates grip safety

Price: $2,499 Key Features Uses Glock pattern magazine

Eliminates grip safety

When it comes to building fine production semi-autos, few companies can match Staccato’s track record. Their 2011 double-stack pistols are the top pick for many competitors, military and LE professionals, and shooters who have an eye for the finer things in life.

​The Staccato P4 is a new design from the company that incorporates many innovations. Notably, it takes Glock 17/47 pattern magazines, replacing the expensive, and often finicky, legacy 2011 bottleneck mags. It also has an optics mounting system that uses thin shims to attach red dots directly to the slide. This positions the optics lower and, based on our testing, is much more secure. The other big change is ditching the 1911-style grip safety, which is a nice upgrade.

It shot very well for us, being both fast and accurate. The ambidextrous controls are slick and intuitive and everything on the gun — from the comfortable and secure stippling on the grip, to the crisp trigger, to the simplified recoil system — is well thought out.

​The gun is also quite durable. The test team ran it nearly nonstop during the week of our evaluation, putting God knows how many rounds through it, but it never had any failures or stoppages. All this added up to the P4 being our consensus pick for the Editor’s Choice award as overall best handgun of 2025.

For a more detailed look at this appealing 9mm, check out Senior Staff Writer Tyler Freel’s review . Note that a 4.5-inch barreled variant (called the P4.5) will be launching soon, and if you fancy Staccato’s vibe we also suggest you check out the Staccato P , Staccato C, and Staccato CS , which we also like and recommend.

Great Buy Handgun: Ruger RXM

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Comes with high-quality open sights

Compatible with RMR, Delta Point, and RMSc red dots

Good grip ergonomics Cons The Magpul magazines it shipped with had trouble feeding the last round. This issue went away when other Glock magazines were employed. Specs Cartridge: 9mm

Capacity: 15+1

Barrel Length: 4 inches

Weight: 23 ounces

Price: $499 Key Features Removable fire-control system

Compatible with G19 Gen3 aftermarket parts

Uses grip modules designed by Magpul

Ruger has jumped into the Glock clone market with the RXM, done in collaboration with Magpul, which designed and manufactured the grip module. I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by predicting that this G19 Gen3 knockoff will be a big hit. Whether a user keeps it in stock form or opts to modify it with any of the innumerable aftermarket parts that exist for Gen3 Glocks, it represents a tremendous value.

There isn’t a lot to say about how it operates — it shoots like a G19, with the same predictable reliability the pistol is known for. In terms of looks and feel, the Magpul grip is more attractive than the original and has improved stippling and ergonomics. The slide sports quality metal sights, a marked improvement over stock Glock sights. The front post has a tritium insert and they are tall enough to co-witness through a reflex sight. Touches like the stippled contact patch on the chassis above the trigger guard elevate it above the pistol it is patterned after.

Also, unlike the original G19, the RXM has a removable fire-control system (which is serialized) made of stainless steel that can be swapped into other grip modules. Currently, Magpul is offering their modules in different colors, but we look forward to seeing PCC modules and other designs that leverage the RXMs flexibility.

Despite this fire-control system, the RXM is compatible with aftermarket Glock triggers, as well as barrels, holsters and all the other gizmos that have been designed for the Gen3 G19s.

The slide’s optics cut has holes that accept RMR, Delta Point Pro, and RMSc red dots, another value-enhancing feature.

In short, the RXM does the G19 Gen3 better in many respects, at a better price. This pistol was a no-brainer as this year’s Great Buy in the handgun category.

Best Concealed Carry Gun: HK CC9

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Light and easy to conceal

Comfortable to shoot

Reliable Cons Long trigger pull Specs Cartridge: 9mm

Capacity: 10+1 or 12+1

Barrel Length: 3.32 inches

Weight: 20 ounces

Price: $699 Key Features Ships with two magazines (12-round and 10-rounds)

Cut for RMSc optics

DLC finished slide

Last September, Hecker & Koch announced the creation of HK-USA, based in Columbus, Georgia, with the promise to launch several new products designed and built in the United States in 2025. The HK CC9 is the first of those and I’m happy to report that it sets the bar pretty high for whatever HK-USA has next in store.

This micro 9mm, optimized for concealed carry (hence CC9) checks all the boxes we look for in a sub-compact carry gun. Its striker-fired system is easy to operate. The shape of the grip and its light texture pattern offer enough purchase for the shooter’s hands without being snaggy. The slide has an optics cut for RMSc-pattern dots and the frame incorporates a two-slot Pic rail under the dust cover for accessories. The controls, including the ambidextrous magazine release, operate in a positive manner, yet have a low profile.

The geometry of the CC9 deserves special mention. The pistol is radiused all around (other than the front of the pic rail) to minimize hanging up on holsters or clothing. The rear of the trigger guard and the beavertail are both cut high so the pistol sits low in the hand, mitigating muzzle flip. The frame is fairly narrow to enhance the pistol’s ability to be concealed. And you can customize the length of pull with interchangeable backstraps.

We felt the trigger stroke was a bit long, and every now and then the slide wouldn’t lock open on an empty magazine but, other than that, we had no serious criticisms.

We loved that the pistol handled every type of ammo we put through it and we found it to be eminently shootable even with +P ammo, which isn’t a given for this category. Considering the feature set and how it shoots, it is also a good value. It’s clear that HK-USA did its homework with the CC9 and it went home with a well-deserved Editor’s Choice as the best handgun for concealed carry.

Shotguns

Best Shotgun: Citori 825 Field

See It Pros Sweet shooter

Attractive lines

Fine workmanship Cons Expensive Key Features Included chokes: IC, M, F (Invector DS, flush)

Barrel finish: Polish blued

Stock: Black walnut, Grade II/III

New Fire Lite 2 mechanical trigger

Inflex II recoil pad

Vector Pro lengthened forcing cones

Made in Japan Specs Gauge: 12

Chamber: 3 inches

Action: over/under (mechanical triggers)

Weight: 7.3 pounds

Trigger: 3 pounds, 5 ounces

Barrel: 28 inches

Overall Length: 43.75 inches

LOP: 14.25 inches

Price: $3,320

If there’s an over/under with more iterations than the Browning Citori, I can’t think of it. This prolific line expanded once again in 2025 with the introduction of the Model 825, which does honor to the Citori legacy.

​The Citori 825 is offered in trap, sporting clays, and field configurations. The 825 Field we tested is geared toward upland bird hunters, a role for which it is admirably suited.

​It has nice mechanical triggers, balances well with its 28-inch barrels, and doesn’t bite much thanks to its Inflex 2 recoil pad. At just 7.3 pounds it is light enough for all-day carry — a critical requirement for hunting far-ranging uplands that stretch out to the horizon.

​Compared to the Citori 725, another gun we like, it has a modernized look and more elegant and refined components, specifically the top lever and safety/barrel select. The 825’s stock has a softer, more rounded profile, where the 725 lines are more angular and defined. Which looks better is purely a matter of personal taste.

​We also liked the 825’s simple adornment, with a grouse on one side and pheasant on the other.

​Fans of Browning Citoris are going to love this new model, and hunters who aren’t familiar with them could easily fall under the Browning’s sway if they get a chance to try one out. We were both smitten and impressed by the Citori 825 Field, which is why it earned an Editor’s Choice award as the best shotgun of 2025.

Best Value Shotgun: Retay ACE

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Excellent value

Reliable operation

Versatile Cons Harsh recoil with game loads Key Features Intended use Waterfowl and general bird hunting

Included chokes Cyl, IC, MOD, IM, F, and extended IM

Shim kit included

Barrel Finish Matte black

Stock: Black composite

Airy recoil pad

Made in Turkey

The Best Shotguns of 2025, from Budget to High End

Retay has a smart formula that works. The company makes Benelli clones built in Turkey at attractive prices. The quality of these shotguns — from a purely functional standpoint — has been quite good in our experience. Benelli still makes a better overall gun in terms of fit and finish, aesthetics, and workmanship — but Retay checks all the boxes when it comes to the basics.

The ACE, new for this year, is a solid 3-inch, 12-gauge, inertia gun. Even under the Sauron-like gaze of our test team we couldn’t find fault. The controls are easy to operate and intuitive. The action ran smoothly for us with no glitches. And most importantly, it points and shoots great.

The Retay Ace “Airy” buttpad has the same asthetic as a pair of Nike sneakers.

We found it to be incredibly intuitive to use. Granted, all of us are experienced Benelli shooters, but even so we think this gun deserves high marks for its simplicity.

The author shooting the Retay Ace. Photo by Natalie Krebs

As a do-it-all bird gun few others match it for value. You can take this gun pretty much anywhere birds are hunted and not be handicapped. With that level of versatility and reliability it was an easy pick as this year’s Great Buy.

Best Turkey Gun: Mossberg 500 Turkey

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Long history of reliability

Ambidextrous safety

Optics ready

Affordable Cons Heavy recoil

Has a plastic exterior feel Key Features Receiver is cut for an RMSc footprint red dot

Tang-mounted safety

Ulti Full Choke

22-inch barrel

Weight: 6.75 pounds

Overall Length: 44.75 inches

Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo

Made in USA

I’ve hunted turkeys with Mossberg shotguns for decades and what I love most about them is that they cycle consistently and always go bang when I squeeze the trigger. A beater 500 will get splashed with snow, rain, mud, and turkey blood every season and just keeps running.

The 500 Turkey (available in 20 gauge and .410) feature all the reliability and accuracy of the previous models while also sporting an optic-ready receiver.

Thanks to an ingenious design from Mossberg, its receiver has a little cut-out that fits any red dot sight with a RMSc footprint. Mossberg even offers a combo version of this gun with a Holosun sight installed. The result of this design is that the optic is mounted low on the gun allowing you to make a solid cheek weld on the stock. It also makes for a slim rig. As far as out-of-the box turkey setups go, you won’t do better than this one. Considering you can get the package for about $700, it’s a heck of a deal.

While the OL team has experienced solid field performance with all the Mossberg models, they aren’t always the tightest patterning turkey guns out there. If you intend to shoot at longer distances (beyond 40 yards), it’s a good idea to invest in an aftermarket turkey choke, TSS loads, and do thorough pattern testing. —Alex Robinson

Best Tactical Shotgun: Beretta 1301 Tactical C

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Blazing fast action

Soft shooting

Great feature set Cons Nothing of note Key Features Intended use: Tactical and personal protection

Included chokes: C Optima Choke HP

Barrel Finish: OD Green

Stock: Synthetic (OD Green)

Pic rail included

Ghost ring sights

M-Lok in forend

Adjustable comb

Capacity: 7+1

Made in Italy

Snow shooting slug groups with the 1301 C. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The Beretta 1301 series is top dog in today’s tactical shotgun market. The feature set, quality of construction, shootability, and reliability is second-to-none. The 1301 Mod 2, which we tested last year, ran away with the Editor’s Choice award. This version, the Tactical C, has the same bones but swaps the folding stock by Chisel Machine for the fixed stock and there’s a version that has capacity knocked back to 5+1 (however the one we tested had a 7+1 capacity).

We ran this gun hard during the test, and it confirmed that our enthusiasm for the platform isn’t misplaced. It cycles wickedly fast and manages recoil like a champ. The well-shaped stock, with its aggressive texturing, helps you maintain control even during enthusiastic mag dumps.

The gun comes with sturdy and effective ghost-ring sights, has M-Lok slot on the fore-end to mount accessories, and an adjustable comb to tune cheek piece height. With its 18.5-inch barrel, the shotgun is maneuverable. For the heck of it, I ran it on flying clays where it held its own, but its sweet spot is on a flat range smacking steel and punching paper.

It is a confidence-boosting gun that is fun to shoot and is a great option for home defense, competition, and general training. Read our full review of the best shotguns for home defense.

Best Value Tactical Shotgun: Beretta A300 Patrol

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Excellent value

Good feature set

Easy to shoot fast and under control Cons Nothing of note Key Features Intended use: Tactical and personal protection

Included chokes: IC (Mobil system)

Barrel Finish: Matte black

Stock: Synthetic (black)

Included ghost ring sight

7-slot Picatinny rail

3 M-Lok mounting points and 3 QD sling mounting points

Includes stock spacer kit

7+1 capacity

Made in USA

Tactical Shotgun Showdown: Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol vs Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical

The A300 Patrol is the 1301 Tactical’s baby brother at a more attainable price (the main difference is the 1301 has a rotating bolt head and Beretta’s B-Link operating system, which is to say it’s faster and softer shooting). The A300 has all the features one wants in a tactical shotgun and, provided you clean it from time to time, will give many years of reliable service.

The Patrol comes ready to accessorize with its 7-slot Picatinny rail on the receiver — though the included ghost-ring peep sights are very capable — and multiple M-Lok slots on the fore-end and on the barrel clamp — which also has QD cups to clip in a sling.

The Beretta A300 Patrol brought a ton of bang for the buck. Photo by Natalie Krebs

We really like the Patrol’s ergonomics. Over-sized controls and large loading port let you run the gun even with gloves on. The cross-bolt safety on the front of the trigger guard is one of our favorite designs.

Another thing we like about the Patrol is that, like other A300s, it is made in the U.S., which keeps costs down relative to Berettas made in Italy.

Find more Field Tested Award winners here.