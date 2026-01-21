New Handguns of SHOT Show 2026

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The atmosphere of each SHOT Show is a little different, but one constant is that there are always numerous new pistols and revolvers for us to anticipate — and sometimes critique. SHOT Show 2026 is no different, and we’ve gathered a list of some of the most interesting handguns we’ve seen. Here are our first impressions.

Staccato HD C4X

Key Features

Cartridge: 9mm

Weight: To be announced

Capacity: 15+

Magazines: Glock G19 pattern

Trigger: 1911-style

Aluminum frame with polymer grip module

Ambidextrous controls

Price: $3,499

We have been big fans of Staccato, something that’s not a stretch considering how well their pistols run and how much fun they are to shoot. As they’ve evolved from the STI 2011 days, so have their pistols. While these are still 2011s, Staccato adopted a Glock-pattern magazine in 2025 with its HD series. The C4X is the latest, which is an excellent size for a carry gun, but now features ambidextrous controls and Staccato’s new optic mounting system. This model will be about a thousand bucks more than previous models like the Staccato P and CS, but we are sure it will absolutely hum. It’s available starting Feb. 16.

FN 309 MRD

Key Features

Cartridge: 9mm

Weight: 22.5 ounces

Capacity: 16+1, 20+1

Internal hammer-fired operation

5-pound curved trigger

Delta Point Pro optic cut

Price: $549

This year FN introduces their model 309 MRD, a medium-sized carry handgun with increased capacity compared to their Reflex pistol. The 309 is an internal hammer-fired model with a single-action-only trigger that breaks at about 5 pounds. It ships with 16- and 20-round magazines that match up the many contemporary compact pistols of the past few years. The slide is cut to fit a Delta Point Pro or Shield RMS optic, the dust cover features a three-slot Picatinny rail, and the slide is nicely beveled for concealed carry. At less than $600, this should be a great defensive pistol option.

Glock Gen6

Key Features

Cartridge: 9mm

Weight: Varies

Capacity: 15+ and 17+ capacities

Improved grip contours and texture

Single-spring recoil assembly

Improved extractor

Price: $749

We Shot the New Glock Gen 6: Full Review

News about Glock’s Gen6 pistol was leaked a bit early, but fortunately our shooting editor got a firsthand look at Glock’s new lineup — and we think it’s got the best ergonomics yet. You can check out his full review here, but these are the basics: Glock has revamped the grip and frame to a shape with better ergonomics so it closely resembles modifications that shooters have been tackling in their garages for years. Glock took the time to make sure they got it right, and the result is a better grip contour, a grooveless front strap, undercut trigger guard, and gas-pedal-like thumb rests on the side of the frame. It also features an improved optic mounting system.

Zermatt Waltz 9

See It

Key Features

Cartridge: 9mm

Weight: 42 ounces

Capacity: 17+

Magazines: Glock G17 pattern

Trigger: Straight-pull with safety tab

Stainless frame and slide

New roller locking block system

Price: To be announced

Zermatt Arms is known for its impeccable machine work and actions in the precision rifle world, and now they’re launching a high-performance full-size pistol. The Waltz 9 is designed to compete with the popular 2011 and other DS 1911 pistols, as well as high-performance striker-fired guns. This new pistol features a stainless slide and frame, and newly designed roller locking block system for the barrel. It uses G17-pattern magazines, has sleek controls with good ergonomics, and comes in compensated and non-compensated variants. This should catch the eye of competitors and those looking for a duty-sized pistol with second-to-none machining.

Taurus TX9

Key Features

Cartridge: 9mm

Weight: Varies

Capacity: 10, 13, 15, or 17 rounds (depending on model)

Serialized chassis/FCU

T.O.R.O. optics mounting system

Sub-compact, compact, and full-size options

Price: $499

For 2026, Taurus is launching its TX9 pistol line. This features a serialized chassis that can be swapped between different sized grip modules and controls that can be swapped between right- and left-handed configurations. The TX9 is available in several models including sub-compact, compact, and full-sized, with magazines holding from 10 to 17 rounds. These pistols utilize Taurus’s T.O.R.O. optic mounting system that previous models like the GX4 use, and can accommodate a variety of optics. For the budget, Taurus’s pistols have done well in our testing, and we have high hopes for this one.

Diamondback SDR-A

Key Features

Cartridge: .38 SPL +P

Weight: 15.6 ounces

Capacity: 6 rounds

Stainless barrel, aluminum frame

Double-action-only, non-stacking trigger

2-inch barrel

Price: $614

Revolvers are still a viable concealed-carry option, and Diamondback Firearms just released its SDR-A model, a compact six-shot revolver with a concealed hammer for double-action-only operation. It’s chambered in .38 SPL +P and is built on an aluminum frame, while using a stainless barrel and cylinder. The Hogue grip provides a good purchase and great ergonomics for what is typically a more difficult style of handgun to shoot well. The barrel is topped with low-profile high-visibility sights. Priced at just over $600, it’s a good-looking rig that’s very competitive with the famous J-frame series from Smith & Wesson.

SDS Inglis 2035

Key Features

Cartridge: 9mm

Weight: To be announced

Capacity: 15+1 rounds

Aggressive modern grip scales and texturing

Aggressive cocking serrations front and rear

Optic ready with tall co-witness iron sights

Flat trigger shoe

Price: To be announced

Turkish-made guns used to be exclusively written off as junk, but that hasn’t been the case the past few years. We’ve seen pistols from MAC and Tisas — also under SDS imports — perform well in our tests and reviews, and have been hearing good things about the Inglis P35 reproductions. The 2035 is a modern take on the Hi-Power, no doubt influenced by the many double-stack 1911 9mm pistols of late. At its core, it’s a P35, but with upgraded grips and grip texturing, a long single-slot accessory rail, and aggressive cocking serrations on the slide. It comes optic ready with tall co-witness iron sights, and features an extended slide stop lever for quick manipulation without breaking your grip. We’re looking forward to getting this in our hands.