The MDT CRBN Stock: Tested In the Field and Competition

This year MDT, known for their many precision rifle chassis, introduced the MDT CRBN stock — a carbon-fiber drop-in stock that’s just at home in competition as in the backcountry. Since it hit the market, shooters in the NRL Hunter Open Light division have been winning with it and after testing three different barreled actions in it I’ve decided it’s a superb hunting stock too. A rifle stock is about much more than just its lines and subjective aesthetics. It’s the connection between you and your rifle. When designed properly, it’s a thing of beauty.

MDT CRBN Stock Specs

Inlets: M700 SA

Material: Carbon fiber

Weight: 30.0 ounces (measured with bottom metal)

Bottom Metal: Badger M5, MDT Hunter (tested)

Length of Pull: Adjustable in .25-inch increments from 12.75 to 13.75 inches

Comb: Reverse comb, adjustable (1.25-inch range)

Rail: Integral ARCA

M-Lok slots on fore-end

Sling hardware: Flush QD cups on left and right

Action interface: Magnesium micro chassis

Price: $1,600 (with Hunter bottom metal)

The MTD CRBN Stock: A Thoughtful and Useful Feature Set

The CRBN stock peels from their line of pistol-grip chassis like the LSS and ACC, and the lightweight hunting HNT26 chassis. Rather than the machinist aesthetic of most chassis, the CRBN stock is a more futuristic take on the traditional stock. Its carbon-fiber construction cuts a lot of weight, but designers didn’t sacrifice performance to get there.

Many ultralight stocks are minimalist in nature — they get the job done but aren’t ideal for any use case. One example is the Grayboe Trekker that I used on the Springfield 2020 Redline to take a Dall ram a couple years ago. It’s a great stock and easy to pack, but doesn’t offer the best stability or versatility. That’s where the CRBN stock is different. It sports a feature set that makes it relevant — even ideal — for many types of hunting and even competitive shooting.

The author lines up on a target with the MDT CRBN stock at an NRL Hunter match. Evan Wardell

Adjustable Comb and Length of Pull

A properly-fitting stock is key to consistent shooting and recoil management, and the CRBN stock makes this easy. Length of pull can be adjusted with up to four of MDT’s quarter-inch shims which are installed between the rubber butt pad and the carbon butt of the stock.

The comb is adjustable for height and, at only two ounces, is very light. The comb also has a negative slope, with the forward portion being lower than the rear. This negative slope allows the stock to pull away from your cheek during recoil — rather than push on and move your head. The result is an increased ability to stay in the eye box of the scope and watch shots go downrange. When I mention recoil management, that’s what I mean — not a measure of whether we can tolerate a rifle’s kick.

The CRBN Stock has an adjustable comb and includes both exposed knob and low-profile Allen-key set screws (pictured). Tyler Freel

Integral Swiss ARCA Rail

The incorporation of Swiss ARCA into rifle stocks is something that’s increasingly in demand from modern shooters and hunters, and for good reason. The dovetail-style attachment system is standardized across many different tripods, bipods, and other shooting accessories. Often, metal ARCA rails must be added to stocks, which increases their weight. The MDT CRBN stock features an integral ARCA rail that’s molded into the stock — running the full length of the fore-end. This is equally handy in competition as it is to a sheep hunter.

In June, I shot an NRL Hunter match, finishing second in the Open Light division. Both the first place shooter and I were using MDT CRBN stocks — mine in conjunction with a Zermatt Arms TL3 Action and Proof Carbon Pre-Fit barrel chambered in 6.5 CM. The rail worked wonderfully with my single-pull CKYE pod bipod, and the flat bottom nestled snugly into a shooting bag. Like on a heavier gun, the continuous rail allowed me to slide the bipod to the rear and squeeze the bag for ultra-stable positional shooting. Many shooters can still make the 12-pound cutoff for the open light division while using the heavier triple-pull bipods.

The CRBN stock has an integral ARCA rail and M-Lok slots. Tyler Freel

The integral rail in such a light package also offers hunters the option to clip into their tripod for a stable shot — even on a lightweight glassing tripod like the Aziak Ridgeline. In addition to the ARCA, the bottom of the fore-end has M-Lok slots for attaching a piece of Picatinny rail for non-ARCA bipods.

Perhaps the biggest brag of the CRBN stock’s fore-end is that it’s incredibly rigid. For its meager weight, that’s saying something. It’s solid enough to mount serious hardware on, shoot in many different situations, and not deflect. I wish I could say that of many others.

Hunter Bottom Metal with Magazine Lock

The CRBN stock is inlet for Badger M5 bottom metal, but can be ordered with either the MDT Hunter or Precision bottom metal. The precision bottom metal features a barricade stop, while the Hunter is flush-fitting. I tested the Hunter metal and really like the magazine lock toggle. Losing a magazine on a backpack hunt is a common fear for hunters using detachable mags — and it’s not an issue here.

The bottom metal is compatible with AICS magazines and works well with MDT’s flush-fit polymer magazines as well as metal AICS mags and Magpul’s polymer AICS magazines.

The MDT Hunter bottom metal features flush mag release paddles and a magazine lock toggle. Tyler Freel

Magnesium Mini Chassis

Rather than just aluminum pillars, the CRBN stock incorporates a magnesium mini chassis that provides a consistent and rigid connection between the action and stock. Its V-shaped bedding block ensures repeatable positioning and minimizes movement of the action during firing. One could glass bed the action as well, but I don’t think that’s necessary.

The mini chassis supports and stabilizes the action inside the carbon-fiber stock. Tyler Freel

Unmatched Ergonomics and Shootability

Many stocks in this class — especially minimalist ultralight models — struggle with sound ergonomics and recoil management. They often feel dainty and unstable and shooting them feels more like a contest between man and gun than a partnership. The first time I dropped an action into the CRBN stock, the difference was tangible.

One of the most prominent ergonomic features is the grip shape and geometry. It has an angled grip with a wide belly and molded-in textured panels on the sides. Along with the gently-scalloped thumb rests behind the tang, it gives the shooter superb control of the gun. For my hand size, the reach to the trigger is ideal. I used it with both TriggerTech and Timney triggers with flat and curved shoes respectively. In both cases, the reach and geometry allowed precise governance of the trigger.

When shooting from the prone, the small flat at the rear of the butt stock was ample enough for solid rear bag support. The thick edges along the barrel channel provided enough space to squeeze the stock down against a shooting bag with my thumb when kneeling or standing.

These features set the CRBN stock apart compared to many similar stocks. When bolted onto my 12-pound NRL Hunter rig, I was able to spot shots nearly as well as I could when using the same barreled action with an XRS chassis for my 16-pound Open Heavy rifle. Housing my Zermatt Origin 22 ARC, the CRBN stock gives me stellar control of the gun and the ability to watch the trace of my bullets onto the target.

The CRBN stock has excellent precision ergonomics, but it’s also quick-pointing at close range. Tyler Freel

Stability That Doesn’t Impede Handling

The CRBN stock’s stability is even evident while dry firing. Crosshair bounce is nearly always zero when I set up a position behind the CRBN stock. Many other stocks require me to adjust that position to eliminate it.

Often, the most stable rifle stocks and chassis are stunted when it comes to their field handling characteristics. They are great for precision shooting, but don’t carry or shoot well in the field. The CRBN stock is a blend that captures the precision and stability that a competition gun needs, but is still quick-pointing and nimble.

The MDT CRBN stock is a popular option for NRL Hunter Open Light division, and it’s an excellent hunting stock. Tyler Freel

Final Thoughts on the MDT CRBN Stock

Many hunters carry rifles that shoot well, but sport awful stocks. Scores more use stocks that are more tolerable, but still wanting. You don’t need a premium stock to be successful in the field, but the difference in performance is real. If you’re upgrading your factory hunting rifle, assembling a DIY custom rig, or looking for a competitive edge, it’s worth it.

The MDT CRBN stock won’t be everyone’s favorite. It’s more expensive than many whole rifles.. There are some more rugged precision rifle stocks out there. And it won’t win the hearts of those grasping their Schnabel fore-ends. But for the weight, it’s the most pleasing and shootable stock I’ve shouldered, and if that’s important to you, you’ll find it worthy.