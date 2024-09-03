MDT Field Stock Chassis: The Best Upgrade for Any Budget Rifle

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The MDT Field Stock might just be one of the most underrated upgrades of the year — especially for budget rifle shooters. More than that though, it’s an embodiment of the modularity and flexibility that modern manufacturing offers today’s hunter and shooter. It’s an affordable drop-in stock that is perfect for numerous applications. Rifle stocks aren’t the most exciting thing in the world, but when I saw that MDT was offering the Field Stock not just for the Remington 700 pattern, but also for rifles like the Savage MK II rimfire, I knew I had to get a couple to test out. I’ve been shooting with them for about a month now, and have been impressed by both.

MDT Field Stock Chassis Specs

Stock Body: Polymer

Colors: Black, FDE, OD Green

Bedding: Aluminum bedding block

AICS or factory magazine compatible (depending on model)

Weight: 3 pounds, 8 ounces (measured)

Overall Length: 32.2 inches (depending on LOP setting)

Length of Pull: Adjustable, 13.5 inches to 14.5 inches

Comb: Adjustable

Models Available: Remington 700 (SA & LA), Ruger American (SA), Howa 1500/Weatherby Vanguard (SA & LA), Tikka T3/T3X (SA), Tikka T1X (rimfire), Savage 110 (SA), Savage AXIS (SA & LA), Savage MK II (rimfire), CZ 455/457 (rimfire)

Price: $299

Key Features

Adjustable for length of pull and comb height

Vertical grip with good ergonomics

M-Lok slots on bottom and sides of fore-end

Includes action screws

Full free-floats the barrel

Review Highlights

Very easy installation

Great improvement in ergonomics over many factory stocks

Perfect for building a rimfire trainer

Great entry-level competition stock

Grip isn’t rubberized or interchangeable

The Field Stock is an excellent upgrade for rifles like the Savage MK II.

MDT Field Stock Construction and Installation

The MDT Field Stock Chassis, which incorporates design and ergonomic elements from many of MDT’s other highly popular hunting and competition stocks and chassis, is both simple and well-executed. At its core is an aluminum bedding block designed to fit the specific action of each model. This provides the action a stable foundation — one of the pillars of good accuracy. This bedding block is really more of a chassis itself. It extends from behind the tang at the top of the grip to forward of the recoil lug. It’s essentially a solid block that is the stock’s only point of contact with the barreled action.

The rest of the stock, aside from some metal parts and screws, is overmolded polymer. There’s not really anything special about the material — it’s hard, slightly textured, and generic — but it’s rigid and durable. The stock is available in black, Flat Dark Earth, or OD green. Like many MDT stocks and chassis, the Field Stock has a long, flat-bottomed fore-end with five M-Lok slots on the bottom and four on each side. These can easily be fit with an ARCA rail or weights. I’d like to see QD cups, but the stock also includes sling swivel studs on the butt and fore-end that can easily be removed if you don’t want them.

The stock has excellent ergonomics that mimic some of their more expensive stocks and chassis, with features like a swelled vertical grip and reverse comb. The stock profile is the same on both sides, and left-handed models are available too. The grip is hard plastic and, unlike some more expensive chassis like the XRS, it isn’t interchangeable.

The Field Stock is great on a bipod, but also sets rock solid into shooting bags on a barricade or a tripod. The rear, bottom portion of the stock has a bag-rider surface with a relieved area for your support hand to squeeze the rear back. It’s simple, intuitive, and easy to shoot accurately.

The aluminum bedding block provides a stable connection to the rifle’s action.

Rifle-Ready Out of the Box

Installing your action in the MDT Field Stock couldn’t be easier. Simply remove the action screws holding it into the factory (or current) stock, remove the plastic retaining nuts from the action screws that come installed in the stock, and place the action into the Field Stock. MDT recommends applying rearward pressure to the action while tightening the action screws to press the recoil lug tightly against the bedding block. Action screws require an Allen key, and should be tightened to 65 inch-pounds. Screws behind the trigger guard required a long Allen key that I couldn’t use with my torque wrench, so I estimated torque. That’s it. The trigger guard and magazine release (centerfire models use AICS mags) are built into the stock, so you’re ready to start shooting.

Fitting Comb and Length-of-Pull

Another advantage that the MDT Field stock has over many factory stocks is its comb and length-of-pull adjustability. The comb piece is adjustable vertically and held in place by a single set screw that has a thumb knob for tool-free adjustment. Length of pull can be altered by adding or removing the included plastic spacers between the stock and rubber recoil pad. They are accessed by removing the two Phillips-head screws on the back of the recoil pad.

The field stock has an easy comb adjustment and utilizes shims to adjust length of pull.

Applications of the MDT Field Stock

At only about $300, the MDT Field Stock Chassis is really whatever you want to make it. It’s useful for both hunting and competition purposes, and is affordable enough to justify as an upgrade for even budget-priced rifles.

Budget Rifle Upgrade

Usually, one of the most unpleasant features of a budget rifle is the stock. Savage Axis and Ruger American factory stocks — as much as I love and appreciate the value of those guns — suck. Some are downright horrible. The MDT field stock is an instant upgrade and will almost certainly help you shoot the rifle more accurately, at the cost of being a bit heavier. This is especially true of rifles that come in stocks with flimsy, flexible fore-ends. For a hunting rifle, the only downside is a weight gain. Most synthetic hunting stocks will weigh in at around two pounds, whereas the MDT Field Stocks are about 3.5 pounds.

Rimfire Trainer

The previous point also applies to rimfires — many .22 lr rifles come with stocks that aren’t well-suited for anything but being a half-assed boat paddle. For models like my Savage MK II FVSR, the MDT Field Stock is a huge improvement in ergonomics and shootability. The Savage is an uncannily accurate .22 rifle for the price. With premium match ammo, I recorded a 30-shot group at 100 yards that barely cracked over an inch — five-shot groups averaged .747 inches — at our gun test back in April. I’ve loved mine for years, but hated the stock that held it back.

A rimfire can be a great training rifle for competition or general positional shooting, and it’s even better when it has a full-sized, ergonomically sound stock. The rimfire is even better when it perfectly mimics the ergonomics of your centerfire comp gun. I used my Savage (with the factory stock) to train in my backyard daily before shooting an NRL Hunter match back in June, and I wish I’d had this stock at that time.

Adding the Field Stock to my MK II transformed it into a truly useful practice gun. Don’t overlook NRL 22 either. Adding one of these stocks to a rig that’s already an accurate 22 can be an affordable way to get you in the game. My Savage is already accurate enough to hang with guns tenfold the price, now it’s much easier to apply that accuracy from field positions.

For many rifles, the MDT field stock is a huge upgrade for shootability.

Affordable Competition Rig

When we hear “competition,” we tend to think of rifles that cost many thousands of dollars and never let a bullet stray outside a dime at a hundred yards. That’s not really the case though. For popular and fun competitive shooting like NRL hunter, a rifle and load that will keep 20 shots inside a 1.5-MOA cone of fire is totally sufficient to make the prize table and you’ll benefit from the practice.

Nicer chassis can certainly be worth the money depending on your goals and expectations, but the Field Stock is a great value for this application too. We are in the era of plug-and-play, where it no longer takes the cutting-oil-soaked hands of an expert gunsmith to put together a lights-out tack driver.

If you’re wanting to get in the game, you could easily pick up a Ruger American Gen II for about $600, and with the MDT Field stock, you’re still under $1,000. Mine is plenty accurate enough for NRL Hunter, but you could also get a pawn shop Ruger American, Savage, or Tikka, buy a pre-fit Proof barrel, and still land under $1,500. If you want something you can continue to improve, you can get into a Zermatt Origin action, pre-fit barrel, and Field Stock for under $2,000 and that will shoot marbles with many rigs that cost $3,000 or $4,000. Then, you have the option of changing bolt heads and cartridges down the road.

The flat-bottomed fore-end of the MDT Field stock has M-Lok slots on the bottom and sides.

Pros and Cons of the MDT Field Stock Chassis

Here’s a quick look at some of the benefits and costs of going with this stock:

Pros

Affordable

Excellent upgrade for many rifles

Great ergonomics

Great for a training rifle

Good option for entry-level competition rifle

Cons

Heavier than many hunting stocks

Could use QD sling cups

Final Thoughts on the MDT Field Stock Chassis

Rifle stocks are often overlooked when it comes to budget rifles, but a good aftermarket stock is one of the best upgrades you can make. The MDT Field Stock is a great value in a variety of categories. It may not be a master of any, but it can give you tangible benefits for shooting a rifle you already have, and is a perfectly suitable option for building out a competition or precision hunting rifle on a budget.