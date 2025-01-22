New Ammo of SHOT Show 2025

Share







The ammo market has seen some massive changes in the last several years so I was excited to hit the SHOT Show floor and get a first look at the new rifle cartridges, handgun loads, and shotshells being introduced. I spent the day tracking down the coolest new products, but there was a lot to cover so expect more additions to this list as I track them down.

New Rifle Ammo

Federal 7mm Backcountry

Federal’s newest cartridge, the 7mm Backcountry, offers a high-performance cartridge with superior ballistics and terminal performance. Through the peak alloy case, the cartridge is able to produce 3,000 fps velocities with 170-grain bullets in a 20-inch barrel. The 7mm Backcountry will be available in Terminal Ascent 155- and 170-grain bullets, Fusion Tipped 175-grain bullets, Barnes LRX 168-grain bullets, and Berger Elite Hunter 195-grain bullets. You can expect to pay $45 to $70 per box depending on which bullet you prefer.

The new Barnes LRX offering will also be available in .280 Ackley Improved, .300 Winchester Magnum, .308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 7 PRC, and 7mm Remington Magnum. This new copper bullet offers a high ballistic coefficient to maximize range and power while offering reliable and devastating expansion upon impact.

Remington Core-Lokt Tipped Lever Gun

The Core-Lokt Tipped lineup has been a staple in the hunting community for a few years now. With the introduction of Core-Lokt Tipped Lever Gun, lever gun enthusiasts will now have the advantage of shooting a polymer tip bullet. This new offering is engineered to maximize your performance down range with your favorite lever-action rifle. It will be offered in .30-30 Winchester, .32 Winchester Special, .35 Remington, 360 Buckhammer, .444 Marlin, and .45-70 Govt. Those offerings should range between $40 and $90 per box depending on caliber.

Hornady 338 ARC

The new 338 ARC from Hornady is one of my favorite new introductions. Offered in a 307-grain Sub-X subsonic bullet and a 175-grain hollow point, the 338 ARC is designed to deliver hard hitting performance with over 1.5 times more energy than a 300 Blackout. That terminal performance and a practical twist rate of 1-8” makes it optimal for subsonic and supersonic loads. This advanced rifle cartridge should offer excellent performance from a variety of rifle platforms.

Sako Powerhead Blade Pro

The Powerhead Blade Pro was designed for hunters who want precise and reliable copper ammunition. Sako created this new monolithic bullet and load specifically for long-range hunting. The Powerhead Blade Pro will be offered in .270 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Remington Magnum, .308 Winchester, .30/06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, and 9.3x62mm. Those offerings should be available at around $60 per box.

Nosler Whitetail Country

While the Whitetail Country wasn’t technically released at SHOT Show, it is a new offering for 2025 with more loads being announced this week. Loaded with the legendary Solid Base bullet and the high-performance Straight-Wall bullet, Whitetail Country ammunition is engineered specifically for deer hunting. Delivering consistent, reliable performance in every round, it offers exceptional bullet penetration and expansion to kill deer quickly. Originally, Whitetail Country was available with a solid base bullet chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor, .270 Winchester, 7mm-08 Remington, .308 Winchester, .30/06 Springfield, and .30-30 Winchester. As of SHOT Show, Nosler announced two new additions available with a straight wall bullet chambered in 350 Legend and .45-70 Govt. These offerings should all be available at $34.95 per box, except for the 45-70 Govt. which will be a bit more expensive at $39.95 per box.

CCI Suppressor Max

With suppressors becoming more mainstream every year, there seems to be more ammo that’s designed specifically for suppressed firearms. The CCI Suppressor Max follows along with that trend, offering optimal accuracy, terminal performance, and noise reduction when fired through rimfire suppressors. The hollow-point bullet is designed to segment on impact, even at a low-decibel sub-sonic muzzle velocity. Suppressor Max will be available in 22 LR, offering a great option for plinkers looking for a high quality cartridge to run through their suppressed rimfire rifle.

New Handgun Ammo

Hornady Backcountry Defense

Hornady’s latest handgun ammo is designed to provide backcountry hunters some piece of mind. Featuring the DGH (Dangerous Game Handgun) bullet, the Backcountry Defense load should deliver maximum penetration and no deflection. To ensure straightline penetration and no deflection, Hornady designed the bullet with a protected point that locks the bullet nose to the core. The Backcountry Defense will be available in most of your favorite backcountry sidearm calibers like the 9mm Luger+P, .357 Magnum, 10mm Auto, .44 Remington Magnum, .454 Casull, .460 S&W Magnum, and .500 S&W Magnum.

CCI Blazer Brass HP

A staple among handgun shooters, Blazer Brass HP features reloadable brass cases, clean CCI primers, and an accurate hollow-point bullet that offers reliable expansion. This cartridge can be used as an affordable multipurpose training and defense round. It will be available in 9mm Luger, 40 S&W, 10mm Auto, and 45 Auto. Those offerings should range between $37.99 and $52.99 per box depending on caliber.

Remington Performance Wheel Gun

There’s nothing better than spending some time at the range with your favorite 22 LR six-shooter. It’s a fun way to practice your form without burning up your ammo budget. With that in mind, Remington’s new Performance Wheel Gun is designed for a low noise output and optimal performance. Available in .22 LR, you can expect to pay around $14.99 per box of 100 rounds.

New Shotgun Ammo

Hevi-Shot Hevi-Hitter

Waterfowl hunters have seen more and more blended loads in recent years, but rarely do the blends contain the same shot size. Hevi-Shot’s new Hevi-Hitter is changing the game when it comes to blended loads with matching shot size and a deadly blend of dense tungsten pellets and affordable steel shot to deliver better lethality on ducks and geese. Twenty percent of the payload is 12 g/cc tungsten while the other 80 percent covers the pattern with steel shot. Hevi-Hitter will be available in 12, 16, 20, and 28 gauge with shot sizes in BB, 2, 3, and 4 shot. Each box should be right around a $50 price point.

Remington Duck Club Steel

Remington’s new Duck Club Steel was modeled after the iconic Sportsman Steel shotshell. The Duck Club Steel is an affordable and versatile option for almost any waterfowl application you can think up. From late-season mallards in full plumage to early-season woodies in the timber, Duck Club Steel will have you covered. It will be available in 12 and 20 gauge with 3” shells offering shot sizes in BB, 2, 3, and 4 shot. With each box costing right around $25, Duck Club Steel will be a popular choice for waterfowlers that don’t want to break the bank for shotshells.

Federal Upland Paper Copper Plated

Upland hunters are a nostalgic group, and paper shotshells are about as nostalgic as it gets. The new Upland Paper from Federal offers the look, feel, and even the smell of those classic upland shotshells your grandfather used without losing the benefits of modern performance with copper plated shot. That makes these the perfect loads to drop into your grandfather’s old side-by-side. Federal’s Upland Paper will be available in 12 and 20 gauge with 2 ¾” shells offering shot sizes in 4, 5, and 6 shot.

Remington Premier Royal Flush

Premier Royal Flush offers upland hunters a shotshell with an impressive payload at a bargain price, making it a great choice for any upland game. For example, the 12 gauge 2 ¾” offering uses 1 ¼ ounces of shot while still reaching speeds of 1550 fps. I’m excited to see how it performs in the field, but my initial take is that this should be a ringer. It will be available in 12, 16, and 20 gauge with 2 ¾” and 3” shells offering shot sizes in 4, 5, and 6 shot. Not only do the offerings cover the gamut of shot sizes and gauges, but at around $35 a box, Premier Royal Flush is an affordable option for any serious upland bird hunter.