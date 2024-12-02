Save $200 on this Cabela’s Exclusive Browning X-Bolt Speed Rifle

Share







Now’s the time to score sweet deals on all those things you’ve been eyeing and adding and removing from your cart over and over, and this hunting rifle deal from Cabela’s is that kind of deal. Right now, you can save $200 on this excellent Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s exclusive Browning X-Bolt Speed rifle outfitted with a Recoil Hawg Muzzle Brake!!

This hunting bolt-action rifle is built for the mountains with features assembled for performance, weight savings, and accuracy and it’s available in an array of classic and newer hunting chamberings. The rifle gets the “speed” in its name from the 60-degree bolt lift, which makes the action natural fast to cycle.

The rifle’s free-float sporter contour barrel is fluted and available in standard barrel lengths to keep the gun light and maneuverable while being easy on the shoulder when slung.

The barrel’s muzzle is threaded (5/8-24 — .223 Rem and .22-250 Rem are 1/2-28) and comes with the Recoil Hawg brake attached; a thread protector cap is also included.

The action and barrel have a Smoked Bronze Cerakote finish for protection from the elements during long stays in the backcountry, while the lightweight composite stock is also guarded against the elements and features the versatile Browning OVIX camo pattern.

The rifle is available in:

.22-250 Remington

.28 Nosler

.223 Remington

.243 Winchester

.270 Winchester

.300 PRC

.30-06 Springfield

.300 Winchester Magnum

.308 Winchester

6.5 Creedmoor

6.5 PRC

6.8 Western

7mm PRC

7mm Remington Magnum

Exclusive Browning X-bolt Speed Rifle Features and Specs

Smoked Bronze Cerakote finish protects better than traditional bluing or stainless steel

Fluted, sporter contour barrel for the ideal blend of accuracy and weight savings

Threaded radial muzzle brake reduces felt recoil (thread protector included)

Versatile Browning OVIX Camo®

Weather-resistant composite stock

Free-floated barrel that is bedded in the front and the rear of the action for stability and to help maintain barrel-to-stock spacing for consistent accuracy.

Bolt unlock button works in conjunction with the top-tang safety to provide an added measure of safety during checking and unloading of the chamber.

Short 60-degree bolt lift is fast cycling and allows you to work the bolt quickly

Detachable rotary magazine

Three-lever Feather Trigger

X-Lock scope mount features a four screw per base

Inflex Recoil Pad