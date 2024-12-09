Save $50 on a Ruger 10/22 Carbine Combo with Scope and Hard Case

Get a Ruger 10/22, plus extras, for only $250

By Dave Maccar

Posted 5 Hours Ago

The Ruger 10/22 is on sale at Bass Pro

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

It’s the rifle many of us learned to shoot with, and it’s still regarded as one of the best, if not the best semi-auto rimfire rifle ever made. Of course, it’s the Ruger 10/22, and right now, you can get a basic but complete Ruger 10/22 carbine combo with a factory-mounted Viridian EON 3-9×40 rifle scope all in a Ruger hard case for just $250 — that’s $50 off the regular price.

Get a Ruger 10/22, Scope, and Hard Case for $250 at Bass Pro Shops

The rifle features a black synthetic stock with a cold hammer forged steel 18.5-inch barrel with a black satin finish to match. The class-filled polymer trigger housing is made to brave harsh weather, impacts, and abrasions. The barrel locks into the receiver using a 2-screw V-block system. 

One of the greatest attributes of the 10/22 design has always been its excellent rotary magazine — this rifle comes with a 10-round version that is almost guaranteed to work flawlessly. And the oversized magazine release on this rifle makes it easy to swap out the flush-fitting 10-rounders, and of course, larger capacity 10/22 magazines can also be used. 

The push-button cross-bolt manual safety is easy to engage and disengage and the rifle comes with sling attachment points on the buttstock and forend. 

This is a pretty basic rifle with a basic scope, but it’s more than enough to get starting plinking, working on rifle fundamentals, or dropping some squirrels onto the forest floor. And with the robust aftermarket of 10/22 parts, accessories, triggers, and stocks, you can turn this rimfire rifle into practically anything you want. 

Installing most Ruger 10/22 parts is very simple, and a great way for someone who is new to firearms to get into the mechanics of swapping out drop-in parts. 

That said, this stock rifle can do everything Ruger 10/22 rifles have been doing well since 1964 — breaking bottles, target shooting, and killing small game, and with it’s carbine-length barrel, it’s extremely easy to carry and quick to shoulder.  

If you know a new shooter or hunter who could benefit from a classic and simple 10/22 like this, now’s the time to step into those mentor shoes and get them one of the best .22 LR rifles ever made.  

Ruger 10/22 Carbine Combo Features

  • Rifle, scope, and case combo
  • Factory-mounted Viridian EON 3-9×40 scope
  • Black synthetic stock
  • Cold hammer-forged alloy-steel barrel with a black satin finish
  • V-block system locks the barrel to the receiver
  • Glass-filled polymer trigger housing assembly
  • Detachable 10-round rotary magazine
  • Easy-to-use magazine release
  • Cross-bolt manual safety
  • Sling attachments
  • Comes with a hard case

Chambering: .22 LR

Barrel Length:18.5 inches

Hand: Right

Finish: Satin Black

Capacity: 10 + 1

Action: Semi-Automatic

Weight: 70.4 ounces

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.