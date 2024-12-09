Save $50 on a Ruger 10/22 Carbine Combo with Scope and Hard Case

Share







It’s the rifle many of us learned to shoot with, and it’s still regarded as one of the best, if not the best semi-auto rimfire rifle ever made. Of course, it’s the Ruger 10/22, and right now, you can get a basic but complete Ruger 10/22 carbine combo with a factory-mounted Viridian EON 3-9×40 rifle scope all in a Ruger hard case for just $250 — that’s $50 off the regular price.

The rifle features a black synthetic stock with a cold hammer forged steel 18.5-inch barrel with a black satin finish to match. The class-filled polymer trigger housing is made to brave harsh weather, impacts, and abrasions. The barrel locks into the receiver using a 2-screw V-block system.

One of the greatest attributes of the 10/22 design has always been its excellent rotary magazine — this rifle comes with a 10-round version that is almost guaranteed to work flawlessly. And the oversized magazine release on this rifle makes it easy to swap out the flush-fitting 10-rounders, and of course, larger capacity 10/22 magazines can also be used.

The push-button cross-bolt manual safety is easy to engage and disengage and the rifle comes with sling attachment points on the buttstock and forend.

This is a pretty basic rifle with a basic scope, but it’s more than enough to get starting plinking, working on rifle fundamentals, or dropping some squirrels onto the forest floor. And with the robust aftermarket of 10/22 parts, accessories, triggers, and stocks, you can turn this rimfire rifle into practically anything you want.

Installing most Ruger 10/22 parts is very simple, and a great way for someone who is new to firearms to get into the mechanics of swapping out drop-in parts.

That said, this stock rifle can do everything Ruger 10/22 rifles have been doing well since 1964 — breaking bottles, target shooting, and killing small game, and with it’s carbine-length barrel, it’s extremely easy to carry and quick to shoulder.

If you know a new shooter or hunter who could benefit from a classic and simple 10/22 like this, now’s the time to step into those mentor shoes and get them one of the best .22 LR rifles ever made.

Ruger 10/22 Carbine Combo Features

Rifle, scope, and case combo

Factory-mounted Viridian EON 3-9×40 scope

Black synthetic stock

Cold hammer-forged alloy-steel barrel with a black satin finish

V-block system locks the barrel to the receiver

Glass-filled polymer trigger housing assembly

Detachable 10-round rotary magazine

Easy-to-use magazine release

Cross-bolt manual safety

Sling attachments

Comes with a hard case

Chambering: .22 LR

Barrel Length:18.5 inches

Hand: Right

Finish: Satin Black

Capacity: 10 + 1

Action: Semi-Automatic

Weight: 70.4 ounces