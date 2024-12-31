We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you were to have one gun in your safe, what would it be? I asked myself this question and went down a rabbit hole to determine what would suit my needs and wants. Months of research later, I had my answer — and a custom-built rifle chambered in 6.5×55 Swedish Mauser.

This rifle, which combines a venerable cartridge with modern, state-of-the-art components, had to satisfy an imposing list of qualities and performance objectives to meet the expectations for my “one gun.” These included:

Punching paper and ringing steel out to 1,000 yards

Ethically harvesting deer-sized critters to 500 yards

Pursuing larger game at closer ranges with appropriate bullets and loads

Have readily available factory ammunition and reloading components

Be a bolt action with a shorter, suppressor-ready barrel

Adjustable comb height and shorter length of pull

And, of course, be fun to shoot

6.5×55 Swede Custom Rifle Components

We’ll go through the rifle piece by piece, but here are the components that comprise the build:

So how does this pile of parts add up to my “one gun”? Each component was carefully selected to create the ultimate cross-over gun – one that was functional both on the range and in the field. Here’s the rationale behind each component of the build.

The rifle is built around a Defiance Machine Deviant action. Photo by: Andrew Bogard

Defiance Machine Action

I have shot many rifles built on Defiance Machine actions and knew this was the foundation upon which I wanted to build my rifle. Among the models in the company’s lineup I settled on the Deviant Hunter.

The Deviant Hunter is an all-steel action with an integral scope base that weighs between 30 and 32 ounces. The integral base is designed to add rigidity, theoretically decreasing flex in critical areas. Because the scope base on the Deviant Hunter narrows in the center, the shooter can still top load, which is useful in a hunting rifle.

The Deviant Hunter has a one-piece bolt with an integral recoil lug. The action is also AICS magazine compatible, allowing it to work with the MDT HNT 26 chassis.

The company markets it as a “precision hunter” action, which is exactly what I was looking for — precision on the range and in the field.

The rifle’s trigger is a Triggertech Special. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

Trigger

TriggerTech’s triggers are known for their quality and consistency. I went with the Remington 700 Special single-stage trigger. It is user adjustable from 1 to 3 pounds. Mine’s set at one pound and gives me that “oh damn” smile thanks to its clean, crisp break.

Barrel

Though there are an increasing number of names in the carbon barrel world, Proof Research is the best known — and for good reason. I’ve shot many rifles bearing the Proof moniker over the years and have used one on a previous build.

Proof worked with me to provide something a little off the norm for this rifle. I wanted a shorter barrel that I could easily suppress and that had a tight twist rate to get the most out of heavy-for-caliber 6.5mm bullets. To that end, I picked a 20-inch barrel with a 1:7.5 twist.

Machining the Proof Research barrel. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

Chassis

I wanted a stock with adjustability and that had a shorter length of pull. That limited my options somewhat, but fortunately I found the perfect solution in the MDT HNT26 chassis.

The HNT26 comes with spacers that allow you to adjust the LOP from 12.5 to 15 inches, so everyone from the T-Rex to the orangutan can find their “just right” fit.

The comb can be raised up to 1.3 inches via a ⅛-inch Allen wrench, so dialing in perfect eye alignment is simple.

The non-folding version of the HNT26 weighs just 26 ounces (hence the chassis’ name) while the folding version, which I went with, comes in at 28.4 ounces.

On an aesthetic level, I knew I wasn’t going to get a traditional wood stock look, but I didn’t want a flat, black, and boring package either. The HNT26 is offered in a Colbalt Green finish that is earth toned and gives the sleek, svelte stock some nice character.

The MDT HNT26 folding chassis is one of the lighter precision-rifle style stocks on the market.

Scope

For an optic, I selected the Leupold Optics VX6HD in 3-18 x 50. It is a versatile scope that gives a solid field of view for sub-100-yard shots yet is capable at longer distances. I paired it with medium-height rings, which mounted cleanly on the integral rail.

Hornady produces 6.5×55 Swede ammo in their Superformance line. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

Caliber and Purpose

The main goal of this build was to create a gun that could be proficient on targets to 1,000 yards, ethical on deer-sized animals to 500 yards, and lethal on larger game closer in.

The 6.5×55 Swede has the capacity to do all of those things. Conceived in 1894, it was the early concept 6.5 Creedmoor. But it was born in a time before high BC bullets, higher pressure ratings on actions and components, and advanced machining techniques — all of which have helped the 6.5 Creedmoor and other modern cartridges achieve their current success.

The 6.5×55 Swede, as originally configured, would not achieve my stated goals. But with a little tweaking, specifically the faster 1:7.5 twist rate and more precisely machined components, this classic caliber is able to do everything I was looking for.

The components used in the rifle build. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

Some Assembly Required

There are a few different ways one can acquire a custom rifle. One option is to fill out a check-list online and hit “Buy Now.” A few months later, you fill out a 4473 at your local dealer and drive home with it in your truck.

Another option is to gather all the parts and drop them off with your favorite gun builder. When you get the “it’s done call” you pick it up like a piece of dry cleaning after finishing the appropriate paperwork.

There is a third option, as well, and that’s the trail I chose. After selecting all my parts and pieces, I shipped them to Tipton Burns of Texas Sporting Arms.

Tipton Burns putting some final touches on the rifle. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

I went this route for a couple reasons. One, Tip understood my project — not just the technical aspects of it, but the broader vision behind it. Second, Tip also knew that I wanted to get my hands dirty and learn all aspects of this build.

A few weeks after my parts landed in Texas, I flew down to Texas Sporting Arms in Canyon Lake, Texas. Tip’s shop was to be my home for the next few days.

With my laptop open on the battered work bench and the A.C. buzzing beside the hum of the lathe, I learned how to headspace, thread, and chamber. I learned about Go/No Go gauges and which one meant what. I got a lot more familiar with calipers and learned my default artistic mentality of “close enough” doesn’t work when it comes to machining. I learned how to thread my barrel for a suppressor. I learned that machining is both an art and a science with a lot of magic and intuition mixed in.

The author testing her 6.5×55 Swede at the range. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

At the end of the second day, the rifle was ready to shoot. While I had complete confidence in Tip, I was still a touch nervous before the first shot.

The first three shots at 100 yards were impressively tight for a brand new rifle. We began with the Sellier & Bellot 140 grain. We then transitioned to the Hornady 140 grain SSTs for the next three shots. That group was ⅝ of an inch. Three shots later, we had successfully impacted at 500 yards.

Read Next: The Best Rifles of 2024

We tested other bullets and loads in that initial range excursion, including the 156-grain Norma Whitetail soft points. Their performance was impressive, consistent and exceeded expectations — even out to 500 yards. Circling back to the original premise of being able to use different bullets for various applications and engagement distances, these results were exactly what we wanted to see.

As of right now, the preferred bullet is the Hornady 140-grain SST. Multiple five-shot groups were executed in varying wind and weather conditions using this ammunition. Groups ranged from ¾ to 1 inch at 100 yards.

Down the road, I’ll do some reloading to find loads the rifle likes with lighter and heavier bullets to take full advantage of the gun’s versatility.

The rifle delivers consistent sub-MOA accuracy. Photo by: Andrea Bogard

Pros and Cons

When you build a gun from scratch – handpicking the components from start to finish, you only have yourself to blame or thank for the things you like and dislike. But so far, each component I’ve selected has checked the box it was supposed to check.

Pros:

Lightweight, handy, and easy to maneuver

Highly adjustable

Accurate

Enjoyable to shoot

Gorgeous

Cons:

Limited availability of factory ammunition

The 6.5 x 55 Swede is an elegant and capable caliber. With this project I matched its elegance with modern effectiveness through component selection and platform choice. The range time is proving this iconic caliber’s potential and I’m excited to test it in the field.