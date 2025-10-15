Brooks Bull Officially Declared New Archery World-Record Elk. It Narrowly Missed the All-Time Record Due to a Scoring Technicality

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Brooks bull, an enormous Rocky Mountain elk tagged in Washington state in December, is officially the new nontypical archery world-record, the Pope and Young Club announced Tuesday.

A joint panel of official scorers determined a final score of 478 ⅜ inches on Monday. As expected, this easily puts bowhunter Casey Brooks’ bull at the top of the Pope and Young record books. The previous archery world-record nontypical measured 449 4/8 inches, and was killed by Alberta farmer Shawn O’Shea in 2020.

The Brooks bull was also in contention to unseat the Spider Bull, the reigning nontypical world-record in the Boone and Crockett record books, which accepts big game killed by any legal method. The Spider Bull measures 478 5/8 — just 2/8 inch more than the panel score for Brooks’ bull. In March, multiple P&Y scorers had determined that the Brooks bull measured 482 4/8 inches; because potential world-record animals must be panel scored, however, that score was unofficial.

The loss of 4 1/8 inches in the bull’s final score was due to one of the bull’s G-4 tines, according to P&Y CEO Justin Spring.

Two scorers measure the bull’s spread in Lacey, Washington. Photo courtesy Justin Spring / Pope & Young

“Once the panel looked at it, there was a G-4 question. ‘Is it a single point or two points?’ That’s the only thing that changed from the initial scoring. Everything else was confirmed,” says Spring. “[The G-4 question] was just a difficult point designation that was clarified by the panel, which concluded that it did not meet the definition of a common base and therefore needed to be scored as a single projection of a point off of a point.”

Brooks wasn’t present for the panel scoring, nor was he put out by taking the No. 2 all-time spot after the Spider Bull. Instead, he says he was grateful for achieving his years-long goal of trying to shoot a world-record elk with his bow.

“I appreciate Boone and Crockett. They’re the professionals [on elk]. I just hunt elk and eat them, I’m not too sure on all that scoring,” jokes Brooks, who has arrowed dozens of trophy bulls over the years. “I got what I was after, and it’s going to be very hard to beat [this record].”

Casey Brooks with the world-record bull elk he killed on Dec. 31. Photos courtesy Beau Brooks / Instagram

This panel score represents the first time a potential world-record animal was scored by a joint panel of measurers from both record-keeping organizations, according to Spring, who was formerly the director of big game records for B&C.

“It’s a beautiful elk, and I just feel so blessed and so fortunate that God made such a beautiful animal and gave me the opportunity to hunt him,” Brooks told OL on Monday. “It’s amazing. I’m thrilled. I’m happy. So the Spider Bull stands, and I’ll be right there on his heels. And I’ll be looking for another one.”

The panel scorers with the Brooks bull. From left: Official measurers Jake Weise of Washington, official measurer Russ Spaulding of Washington, Boone and Crockett records committee chairman Mike Opitz, Pope and Young director of records Tim Rozewski, and Pope and Young executive director Justin Spring. Photo courtesy Justin Spring / Pope & Young

Brooks, now 60, shot the bull on Dec. 31 on a 40-acre property where he had secured permission in central Washington. The bull’s sheer size and the location of the hunt spawned unfounded rumors that Brooks had committed game violations. An investigation by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife determined Brooks had done everything by the book. Meanwhile, one of his most vocal critics on social media, Aaron Whitefoot, had been investigated or cited by WDFW for hunting violations at least four times from 2011 to 2020, according to records obtained by Outdoor Life.

Andrew McKean and Dac Collins contributed reporting.