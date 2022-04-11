cougar and sheep fall to their deaths
Aftermath of a cougar and sheep falling to their deaths. Outdoor Life
Editor’s Note: We’ve received a ton of wild photo submissions through the years, but this series of images showing the aftermath of a cougar and sheep that allegedly fell to their deaths is definitely among the most shocking. The series came to us in May 2009, during the old chain email days, through a message to our hunting editor Andrew McKean. The only information to go with the images read: 

“My brother was visiting a friend in Montana and touring through Glacier National Park. They were hiking up a closed road when they came upon this scene. It is evident that the mountain lion and bighorn sheep were fighting on the mountain and fell to their immediate death sometime during the struggle. Pay special attention to the mouth of the mountain lion—it still has sheep hide in its mouth!!!!”

During those early days of our website, we were never able to fully verify, or discredit the story that went with the images. A few smaller websites did pick up the story years later and the series of images even popped up on a Reddit thread almost a decade later. 

Consider this a bit of a cold case from the first years of OutdoorLife.com, but also a truly remarkable reminder of how brutal the predator-and-prey relationship can be. 

"sheep
The bighorn and cougar, discovered where they fell.
"bighorn
The crash from the cliff was so forceful one of the ram’s horns busted off.
"dead
The mountain lion has a mouthful of sheep hide still in its mouth.
"dead
Another shot of the fallen cat.
"broken
Bones protruding from the ram’s hind leg.
"fallen
The ram and lion on the the road where they crashed.
"glacier
Looking up at the cliff from where the animals tumbled.
