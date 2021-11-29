Forget sifting through Amazon to find the best deals on hunting and fishing gear. We’ve done the work for you. Scroll down to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Garmin Cyber Monday Deals

Up to 33% off the Garmin Forerunner 245

20% off the Garmin Edge 130 Plus Bundle, GPS Cycling/Bike Computer with Sensors and HR Monitor

17% off the Garmin TacX Boost Trainer, Indoor Bike Trainer

14% off the Garmin Edge 530 Mountain Bike Bundle

14% off the Garmin InReach Mini—Orange

Archery Cyber Monday Deals

Save 26% off NAP Spitfire Doublecross Crossbow mechanical broadheads. Get these four blade mechanicals for only $29.51 for a three pack.

Save $18 on a pack of Slick Trick RaptorTrick broadheads. These 100-grain stainless steel broadheads are $36.70 for a three pack on Cyber Monday.

Get 36% off NAP Killzone Crossbow Broadheads. A three pack of 100-grain broadheads is now $28.89.

Save $83 on a Ravin R10 crossbow package. Even though the R10 is on the upper end of what I’d consider a budget crossbow, it still is one of the best crossbows for the money. During Amazon’s Cyber Monday, you can get the R10 and all the accessories you need to hunt for $1,266.85.

The Barnett TS380 Crossbow is 15% off this Cyber Monday. The sale drops the ready-to-hunt package to $511.19.

Survival and Knives

Two of the best bushcraft knives are on sale. Moras are usually a great buy, but they’re even cheaper thanks to the sale. Morakniv Companion fixed blade is 24% off. The Morakniv Garberg is up to 32% off.

LifeStraw is an emergency water filter that protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, as well as sand, dirt, and cloudiness. During Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale you can get a two pack for 42% off, and single straws for 57% off.

Hearing and Eye Protection

Up to 50% off Oakley sunglasses, including fishing and shooting glasses.

3M and Peltor hearing protection is up to 37% off.

Up to 39% off Howard Leight hearing protection.

Walker’s hearing protection is on sale right now. Their gel ear pads are also on sale, which are a very worthwhile upgrade.

Sunglasses

Winter isn’t exactly primetime for shades, but with some hot deals, it’s a perfect time to get ahead for next year. Here are some great cyber-week deals to cover all your sunglasses needs.

Smith Longfin Sunglasses $75.99-$143.99 (normally $179)

Depending on your color selection, you can get a screaming deal on these polarized shades from Smith. They feature Chromapop lenses which filter specific wavelengths to bring added detail to what you see.

Leupold Switchback Performance Eyewear $124.20 (normally $179.99)

These glasses are equally at home on the river or behind a rifle. They’re polarized, and constructed of ballistically rated materials to provide ample protection as safety glasses, on top of looking sharp. Leupold shades are clear, comfortable, and hold securely.

Oakley Fuel Cell Polarized Wrap Sunglasses for $85.40 (normally $122)

Amazon is running a huge Cyber-Monday sale on a lot of Oakley models, so if you’ve been wanting a pair, today’s the day. The Fuel Cell is a simple and sturdy model, polarized to reduce glare, making it an all-around great fishing and outdoors set of glasses. They also provide great protection for your eyes, tested against a variety of flying debris and objects.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Glasses for $140 (normally $200)

These Unisex glasses from Ray-Ban feature polarized glass lenses with anti-UV coatings. The nylon frame and style take after the original Wayfarer design, and allow you to pick from a variety of color options.

Shooting Gear

Steady your aim with a tripod or shooting rest from BOG. Their popular DeathGrip tripod is 32% off and the BOG trail camera mount is half off this Cyber Monday.

Products from Caldwell and Tipton are on sale at Amazon. You’ll find steel targets, hearing protection and gun cleaning accessories all on sale.

If you want to work on your guns you can get the tools you need from Wheeler and Frankford Arsenal on sale.

If you have a rimfire that needs some glass you can get the Vortex Optics Crossfire II 2-7×32 Rimfire for 39% off.

Another rimfire scope on sale is the Vortex Optics Diamondback 2-7×35 Rimfire. It’s 15% off, which cuts the price to $161.49.

Fishing

Get a Garmin Striker Cast for 23% off, or upgrade to the model with GPS for just $149.99 (17% off).

Organize your rods with this Rush Creek Creations Round 16 Fishing Rod Rack that’s 32% off.

The Plano Guide Series Tackle Bag is 26% off.

The Frabill Baitstation and nets are on sale for 15%-28% off.

Get a 50 yard spool of 20-pound Seaguar Blue Label Fluorocarbon for $17.99 (28% off) this Cyber Monday.

More Cyber Monday Deals

The Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, Black is now only $389.00 at Amazon

Looking for somewhere to store your bikes? The Delta Cycle Michelangelo Bike Rack Garage – 2 Bike Storage Rack is available for $46.75, and the Allen Sports Compact Folding 4-Bike Hitch Mount Rack is great for getting your bikes and the family out to the mountains.

I don’t know if I could ever have too many coolers for fish and game meat. This Cyber Monday you can get soft coolers from CleverMade for a great price.

Plano dry boxes and tackle storage are up to 56% off.

If you’re looking for a way to display a Euro mount, other than the typical plaque, a Skull Hooker is a great way to go. Giving one a try just got cheaper this Cyber Monday, so check them out and enjoy the savings.

Flambeau coyote and strutting tom decoys are on sale for 17% (tom) and 47% (coyote) off.

30% off Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel.