If you’ve been wanting a YETI Rambler, cooler, or swag, this is the week to get it. YETI’s Black Friday sale is happening all week with deals on their popular products. The sale includes rare and classic products like Ramblers, coolers, dog bowls, and apparel. They’ll be posting daily deals to the YETI Gear Garage. Also, stay tuned to this page and for a special Yeti Cyber Monday deal.

Best YETI Black Friday Deals of 2021

The YETI Gear Garage Black Friday sale features rare, classic editions of Tundra and Roadie hard coolers, dog bowls, and apparel.

Yesterday’s Hopper Soft Coolers, Hopper Backpacks, Daytrip Lunch Boxes, and Daytrip Lunch Bags, and Ramblers are starting to sell out, so if you have your eye on a specific model or color, don’t wait too long before they’re gone.

Other YETI Deals This Week

How to Find the Best Black Friday Deals

It’s in a retailer’s best interest to direct you to their deals, so it certainly doesn’t take any tricky manipulation to find Black Friday discounts. But there are also several easy ways you can ensure you’re finding the best deals.

Join Honey: Honey is an extension available for most of the most popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. It’s a constantly updated repository of coupons, and when you go to one of the thousands of sites it supports, it’ll automatically check to see if the product in your virtual cart has a coupon available.

Check Google Shopping: Sometimes an item catches your eye, but you may not know what the standard pricing actually is. (MSRP is next-to-irrelevant these days in many categories.) Simply search for the item in Google, then click the “Shopping” tab just below the search bar to get a quick look at the prices of that item around the web.

Keepa extension: If you’re shopping on Amazon, Keepa is an amazing, full-featured tool. It tracks prices over time, alerts you to price drops, and rounds up daily deals, all in one place.

Check CamelCamelCamel.com: If you’re buying a product on Amazon, check out CamelCamelCamel: it’ll show you the price history of that product, so you’ll know if you’re actually getting Amazon’s lowest price.

Don’t ignore curbside pickup: Shopping online at a store that has physical outlets—think Target, Walmart, and Best Buy—and then picking up at the curb can save you shipping costs.

Do your research: Just because something’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s a great product. Sometimes, retailers may be trying to clear out products that don’t sell well otherwise. Make sure to read reviews—professional ones as well as consumer reviews on the retailer’s site.

Don’t forget YouTube: Especially for more niche products, YouTube is an underrated source of information to see how a product actually works. Simply search for your product name, and you can see an array of videos of it in use.

FAQs