Another Hunter Was Just Mauled by a Grizzly, This Time in Alberta

A hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear just northwest of Calgary, Alberta, Thursday. Officials say the victim’s hunting partner shot the bear and appeared to have killed it.

“The bear involved in the attack was shot by the survivor’s hunting partner and is believed to be deceased,” provincial spokesperson Sheena Campbell said in a statement. “A second bear, age unknown, fled the scene after the encounter.”

Few details have been released about the hunters, including their names or the species they were pursuing at the time of the attack. STARS air ambulance disclosed that it had airlifted a man in his thirties from the Springbank area, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Medical professionals declined to comment on the man’s condition, but Alberta Fish and Wildlife told the CBC he had survived the encounter.

The attack comes just days after another Canadian hunter died following a bear attack in neighboring British Columbia. Joey Pendry, 63, was able to get off one shot before he was mauled by a sow grizzly. Officials reported that he had been calling elk at the time. He required multiple surgeries and was appearing to recover when he died from an apparent blood clot in the hospital.