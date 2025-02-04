Outdoor Life Launches New Audio Book: The Wildest Survival Stories of All Time

For more than a century, Outdoor Life has been telling stories from the wilderness. Some of these tales are triumphant, some are funny, but others are much more serious. In all of that good writing that celebrates wild places and wild critters, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the fact that the wilderness can be a dangerous, unforgiving place. With one wrong step the hunt of a lifetime can turn into a fight for survival.

So we uncovered 10 tales of adventure and near-tragedy in the wilderness for our new audio book. These stories from the Outdoor Life archives are about close calls with aggressive grizzly bears, epic blizzards, hungry wolves, and much more.

Chapters include:

Miracle on the Tundra: How One Caribou Hunter Survived a 5-Day Blizzard (2022) by Dac Collins I Killed the Last Grizzly in Colorado (Jan 1980) by Ed Wiseman A Widowed Homesteader Learns to Hunt Moose, or Die Trying (May 1967) by Olive A. Fredrickson Will Wolves Attack a Man? (Oct 1954) by Frank Glaser, as told to Jim Rearden Frozen Terror: Trapped on Lake Michigan (January 1951) by Ben East The Wolf Dog That Called In a Pack of Wolves (May 1954) by Jim Rearden Ten Terrible Days (July 1962) by Elwyn “Bud” Myers Brown Fury in the Mountains (November 1940) by Ben East Lost for Forty Days (May 1954) by Robert J. Mullins, as told by Ben East I Almost Froze to Death on a Solo Bighorn Hunt (January 2023) by Cassidy Caron, as told to Scott Einsmann

While each of these stories comes from a different writer and is told from a different era, the thread that ties all of these narratives together is the survivors’ grit and perseverance — and then their willingness to tell the tale.