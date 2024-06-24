Save Big on the Sea to Summit Alto TR2 at Bass Pro Shop

Adventure Camping

The Sea to Summit Alto TR2 is on sale now at Bass Pro Shop.

By Laura Lancaster

Posted on Jun 24, 2024 6:13 PM EDT

Sea to Summit Alto TR2

One of my favorite tents, the Sea to Summit Alto TR2 is $150 off at Bass Pro Shop. Something unique about the Alto tent series is the inverted cross-pole design at the top of the tent. Whereas other so-called two-person tents slope down sharply on both sides, there is ample headroom for two people to sit up side by side. Couple that with a low packed weight and miniscule packed size and you’ve got a tent that can handle everything from backpacking to car camping to bikepacking.

