Save Big on the Sea to Summit Alto TR2 at Bass Pro Shop

One of my favorite tents, the Sea to Summit Alto TR2 is $150 off at Bass Pro Shop. Something unique about the Alto tent series is the inverted cross-pole design at the top of the tent. Whereas other so-called two-person tents slope down sharply on both sides, there is ample headroom for two people to sit up side by side. Couple that with a low packed weight and miniscule packed size and you’ve got a tent that can handle everything from backpacking to car camping to bikepacking.