Last-Minute Camp Cookware Prime Day Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

It’s the middle of summer and camping season is in full swing. If you’ve been in the market for some lightweight camp kitchen pots and pans, Stanley and Solo Stove have some good last-minute deals. Take a look before Prime Day wraps up at the end of today.

Solo Stove

Get the Solo Stove 3 Pot Set of stainless steel camping cookware for $45. The classic pots nestle in each other, include a lid that doubles as a plate, and an aluminum pot gripper.

Get the Solo Stove 2 stainless steel pot set for $52. One pot is 3 liters and the other is 1.5 liters. Both have lids, and they nestle together for easy storage.

Stanley

The Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cook Set is not quite as involved as the Stanley Adventure Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset we reviewed in our roundup of Best Camping Cookware, but it’s a great starter kit and is only $76. It has 21 components including a pot, frying pan, cutting board, spatula, plates, bowls, sporks, dish drying rack and serving spoon.