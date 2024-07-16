Coleman Camping Gear Deals On Amazon Prime

One of the biggest names in camping has plenty of gear for sale today

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 2:11 PM EDT

The Coleman Burst instant tent is easy to set up.

Most of us have some piece of Coleman gear in our camping setup, whether it’s the iconic two-burner propane camp stove, a table or tent. So whether you’re looking to replace something that’s wearing out, or need an addition to your camping family, Amazon Prime has some deals for you.

Coleman Deals

This Quad Pro Lantern is a multi-panel rechargeable LED lantern that comes with removable light panels to take along with you, a built-in flashlight and USB charging port. It’s $69.

Check out this Tabletop 2-in-1 Camping Grill and Stove combination that lets you cook on one burner and grill on another. It’s $96.

Never struggle to cook on the ground again with this Pack-Away 4-in-1 Folding Table. Use it for impromptu picnics, take it to the beach and have it for dispersed camping. It’s now $59.

Sleep above ground on Coleman’s Pack-Away Camping Cot. It’s on sale for $75.

Set up camp fast with the Pop-Up Camping Tent. We ranked it the best budget tent, and now it’s even 43% off.

Step up your camp cook game with the classic Coleman Triton+ 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove. It’s $93.

