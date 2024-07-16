Great Prime Day Deals on Yeti Tumblers, Mugs and Bottles

Keep your drinks cold this summer (and hot this winter) with a Yeti bottle or cup

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 11:21 PM EDT

YETI Rambler mug

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Plenty of mugs, bottles and tumblers exist for virtually any drinking need, but Yeti remains one of the most recognized and reliable brands. They’re also one of the priciest. Fortunately, many of their Rambler line are on sale for 30% to 35% off today.

Rambler 10-ounce Lowball 2.0 with a slider lid is $14

Rambler 20-ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler is $24

Rambler 26-ounce Straw Cup with a lid and straw is $23

Rambler 30-ounce Tumbler with a slider lid is $26

Rambler 46-ounce bottle with a chug cap is $38

Rambler Half Gallon Jug with a MagCap is $70

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.