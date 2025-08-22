Air Rifles for Small Game Hunting and Pest Control, Accuracy Tested

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Modern air rifles have all the accuracy and fun of a suppressed .22 LR, but are backyard friendly, cheap to shoot, and far more versatile than powder burning alternatives.

We tested a wide variety of air rifles in a head-to-head accuracy test, and these are the best options for small game hunting and pest control. I’ve organized them by price point to help you get right to the options that best fit your needs.

If you want the quick version of this article, here it is: If you’re already an air rifle enthusiast with a PCP air compressor, the FX DRS Classic ($1,200) is my favorite small game air rifle. My favorite budget PCP is the Air Venturi Avenger ($400). The Umarex Notos ($270) is a great budget, compact PCP air rifle.

If you don’t know what a PCP air rifle is and just want something accurate for backyard shooting, pest control, and some hunting, the Umarex Komplete NitroAir ($210) is a fantastic choice. If you want a gun that doesn’t need air cartridges, the Beeman R9 ($640) is the very best spring powered air gun you can buy. It’s, honestly, the only spring air gun I would personally buy.

Note: A lot of the air rifles in this article are PCPs. If you’re new to this type of air rifle, I suggest starting with our PCP 101 guide.

Premium ($800+)

58 shots per fill (tested)

Weight 5.2 pounds

14-shot magazine

Overall Length: 41 inches (600 mm)

1/2×20 threads; includes thread protector

2-stage, adjustable trigger

Adjustable hammer spring tension

11mm dovetail scope mount

Max Fill Pressure: 230 bar

Velocity with 18.1 grain pellets: 898.1 fps (58-shot average)

Available Calibers: .177, .22, and .25

Available Barrel Lengths: 500 mm, 600 mm, and 700 mm

Superior Smooth Twist X Barrel in 500 and 600 mm; 700mm length uses Superior Smooth Twist X Heavy Barrel

Synthetic or Walnut Stock

Price: $1,050 (synthetic) and $1,200 (walnut)

I accuracy tested the DRS Classic at 50 yards with three types of ammo: FX Atomix 15.9 gr, FX 18.1 gr, and 22-gr FX Hybrid Slugs. I shot 16, five-shot groups and the accuracy overall was excellent. Both pellets averaged less than a .4-inch group size, but the Hybrid Slug groups opened up a bit. It’s worth noting that slugs typically shoot best at higher velocities and the stock tune was pushing those slugs at a pretty slow speed. If you want to shoot slugs, I suggest going with the 700mm barrel and tuning the gun for more power.

Pellet FX Atomic 15.9 gr FX Diablo 18.1 gr FX Hybrid Slug 22 gr 50 Yard Group 0.34 in 0.39 in 0.58 in Velocity 947.2 fps 898 fps 769.6 fps The DRS Classic’s accuracy and speed with three different ammo.

This is truly one of the most well rounded hunting air rifles I’ve tested. The combination of light weight, handling, and accuracy make it a no-brainer for PCP enthusiasts. If you’re a rimfire shooter who is looking for their first PCP, and wants to start at the top end, the DRS Classic is one of the best options.

Pros Modular multi-caliber design

Side lever and magazine cycle flawlessly

Superb trigger

Adjustable power

Can be tuned to shoot heavy slugs

Very customizable with a ton of aftermarket support Cons The high-pressure fitting is proprietary, would love to see it standardized

The stock could offer more adjustability

We’d prefer a more ergonomic cheekpiece Test Results 45-Yard Group Average: .41 inch

100-Yard Group Average: 1.53 inches

Pellet Used: Air Arms Diablo Field 25.4 grains

Trigger Pull Weight: 1 lb 8 ounces

Average Speed: 896.8 fps Key Specifications 500, 600, 700, and 800 mm barrels available

Available in .177, .22, .25 (tested), .30, and .35 calibers

Externally adjustable dual AMP regulators

72 cc Power Plenum

Max Shots Per Fill: 130

Externally adjustable hammer spring tension with macro/micro adjustments

Externally adjustable valve control

Superior STX barrel

Two-stage adjustable match trigger

Reversible side lever cocking

Side shot magazine system 25 rounds for .25 caliber

Price: $2,099

All three of us shot the FX Impact well, and noted the ergonomic stock, excellent trigger, and flawless functionality across the board. We agreed that this rifle performs well and is pellet tolerant out of the box, but its customization and tuning features are truly outstanding. Einsmann noted that you have a highly accurate hunting rifle in the stock configuration, but the user can transform it into a benchrest rifle or long-range slug shooter. This was mirrored by Patner saying the rifle is easy to modify for serious bench or PRS work. On the other hand, it was noted that its tuning options lead to a certain level of complexity, so the owner of an Impact should be ready to dedicate time to learning the platform.

The Impact’s accuracy is well known, and several major airgun competitions have been won with it. I made my longest prairie dog kill at 168 yards with this rifle using heavy .25-caliber pellets. So it wasn’t a surprise when the Impact M3 was the most accurate airgun in our test. We shot the Impact with the Air Arms Diabolo Field 25.4 grain pellets and its smallest five-shot group measured .28 inch and the largest group shot was .5 inch. It’s important to note that you can tune the Impact M3 (or M4) to shoot even tighter groups.

Shooting the 25.4-grain pellet at an average velocity of 896 fps, the Impact is achieving approximately 45 ft-lbs. I’ve taken dozens of predators, hogs, and small game with similar power output. With the tunability of this rifle, it is possible to achieve velocities over 1,000 fps and power around 108 ft-lbs.

The FX Impact is undoubtedly an expensive rifle at approximately $2,300, but Einsmann says it’s a classic example of getting what you pay for, and I agree. The price point is in alignment with other premium guns on the market. I think another consideration is that with the base rifle, you can add other calibers, specialty barrels, and liners to optimize it for a specific activity, compete at the highest levels, and use it for hunting. — Jim Chapman

Pros One of the best spring piston triggers ever produced

High level of fit and finish

Outstanding ergonomics

One of the most accurate spring piston airguns ever built

Great balance of accuracy and power

Easy to cock Cons Incorporate a resettable safety (can’t be reset after releasing)

It’s on the heavy side, but to be expected with this type of gun in wood.

This is almost the perfect springer, if such a thing exists. Test Results 25-Yard Group Average: .59 inch

Pellet Used: JSB 15.89

Trigger Pull Weight: 2 lbs 14 oz

Average Speed: 605 fps Key Features Powerplant: Conventional Spring-piston

Length Overall: 43.25 inches

Length of pull: 14.25 inches

Weight: 8.5 pounds

Single shot break barrel

Barrel Length: 16.5 inches

Trigger: two-stage adjustable Rekord trigger

Cocking effort: 40 pounds

Sighting: Open sights, adjustable rear sight, 11mm Dovetail for scope

The R9 was by far the best spring airgun we tested. It had the smoothest shooting cycle, the best trigger, and yielded the best accuracy. But you’ll pay $530 for that level of performance, which is more than double the price of the others tested.

The Rekord trigger on the R9 is a two-stage adjustable design that came out of the box at 2 pounds 14 ounces. I liked its predictable uptake and crisp break.

In our 25-yard accuracy testing, the smallest group was .21 inch, the largest was 1 inch, and the four group average was .53 inch. That’s some good shooting for a springer, but most notably, the accuracy came easily. Other spring rifles we tested were finicky and needed specific holds to shoot well. The R9 just performed without fuss. — Jim Chapman

Under $400

Pros PCP with no additional fill gear required

Cartridge powered PCP

Low cost of entry to PCPs

Powerful and accurate

Regulated for approximately 45 shots per cartridge Cons Value proposition varies depending on usage

Included scope quality is suboptimal Test Results 45-Yard Group Average: 0.86 inch

Pellet Used: JSB 10.4

Trigger Pull Weight: 1 lb 3.3 oz

Average Speed: 935 fps Key Specifications Powered by the NitroAir NCR cartridge system

Side lever cocking

Two stage trigger, adjustable take up, 2.25 lb pull weight

Internal (non-adjustable) Regulator

SilencAir noise suppression

Available in .177 and .22

The Komplete NitroAir stands out in a crowded field of value-oriented PCP air rifles because it uses a proprietary nitrogen gas cartridge. The cartridge resembles a large CO2 cartridge, but a CO2 cartridge is only filled to 800 psi. The NitroAir cartridge is charged to 3600 psi, which is enough gas for about 45 regulated shots. Aside from a high shot count, the single-use nitrogen cartridges give you the performance benefits of a PCP without needing to invest in a costly compressor or air tank.

It is the least expensive PCP with respect to startup costs, though at about $11 per cartridge (sold in packs of two), the operating costs could be higher depending on how much you shoot. After 1,900 shots, you’ll spend $400 on 20 boxes of cartridges, which is about the cost of a small compressor. That’s why this airgun isn’t ideal for high-volume shooters, but it does make a lot of sense as a backyard pest rifle, plinker, or small game airgun. — Jim Chapman

Pros Adjustable regulator, hammer spring, transfer port

Very accurate and powerful

Sidelever action is smooth and fast to cycle

Quiet Cons Stock is bulky

The barrel band could be improved

Key Specifications Test Results 45-Yard Group Average: .44 inch

100-Yard Group Average: 1.69 inch

Pellet Used: JSB Hades 26.54gr

Trigger Pull Weight: 2 lbs 3.5 oz

Average Speed: 902 fps Key Features Powerplant: PCP

Length overall: 42.75 inches

Length of barrel: 22.75 inches

Weight: 6.4 pounds

Action: Side lever with ergonomic cocking bolt

Magazine: 8 shot in .25

Trigger: Two-stage adjustable

Sighting: Weaver and 11mm Dovetail for scope

While the Avenger doesn’t have the most refined stock on the market, it was ergonomic and had a nice trigger out of the box. The sidelever cocking mechanism is smooth and easy to accentuate, the trigger serviceable, and it allowed me to shoot some of my best groups of the test.

On the range, almost every group we shot was under .5 inch. The average group during testing was .44 inch, coming in second only to the FX Impact, a gun at the opposite end of the price spectrum.

The Avenger is one of the most tunable airguns on the market, particularly at the budget price point. It can be adjusted down to very low velocity for a basement range, or high enough to anchor game in the field. As a testament to its power, I’ve shot several 50 to 70 pound feral hogs with this rifle. You can also dial it in to work at the optimal velocity for various projectiles from pellets to slugs. As our test gun was set up at the factory, we got about 900 fps with a 26.5 grain pellet for a power output of about 47 ft-lbs. — Jim Chapman

Pros Compact

Quiet

Accurate and consistent

Sidelever mechanism is fast and easy to cycle

The shot count is 40 per fill, and the first 20 are regulated. Cons No Open sights

Would add a threaded muzzle to extend shroud performance

The magazines are finnicky, but they are inexpensive and 3rd party versions are also available Test Results 45-Yard Group Average: 0.96 inch

Pellet Used: JSB 15.9

Trigger Pull Weight: 4 lbs 2.3 oz

Average Speed: 722 fps Key Specifications SilencAir baffled barrel shroud

Regulated at 1900 psi

Side lever actuated 7 Shot magazine

Dimensions: 31.3 inches with stock collapsed and 34 inches fully extended

Weight: 4 pounds

Adjustable trigger

The Notos is based on an air pistol platform, which might lead you to question the accuracy potential, especially when reaching out to 45 yards. But we generated five-shot groups of .56 inch to 1.3 inch with an average of .96 inch. We measured the adjustable trigger pull at about 4 pounds out of the box, and we think it’s a serviceable trigger for hunting.

The Notos shoots well on the bench, but it really comes into its own while offhand shooting. Patner noted that it’s a great little pest control gun. Einsmann said this will become his tool to address the marauding squirrels in his backyard. I have used the Notos on woodland squirrel hunts and stalking jackrabbits in the Texas desert. In those settings I found it to be a great offhand shooter, quick to deploy, quick to cycle, and a pleasure to carry.

We chronographed the Notos at 722 fps with JSB 15.9 grain pellets, which generated over 18 ft-lbs. This is considerably higher than the 13 ft-lbs power output stated in the official specifications, but I’ve noticed this to be consistent with other Notos air rifles I’ve shot. — Jim Chapman

Pros Multi-shot magazine

Low cocking effort

Smooth shooting cycle

Ergonomic Cons Bundled scope is low quality

Trigger out of box has a lot of creep

Only one magazine included Test Results 25-Yard Group Average: 1.13 inch

Pellet Used: JSB Exact 18.13 grain

Trigger Pull Weight: 3 lbs 12.3 ounces

Average Speed: 611 fps Key Specifications Break barrel action

IGT Inert Gas Technology Gas Piston power plant

Magazine with 10 shot capacity (Horizontal orientation)

Two-stage adjustable trigger

Whisper Maxxim sound suppression system

Shockwave Absorber recoil pad

The Swarm Maxxim 10X Gen 2 was a pleasant shooting rifle with a fairly tame firing cycle, and the multi-shot magazine worked flawlessly during testing. The cocking effort was low, and the overall ergonomics were good. — Jim Chapman