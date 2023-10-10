Amazon 2023 Prime Big Deal Days: Costa Caleta Sunglasses
The Costa Caletas won best overall in our test of the best hiking sunglasses
The best overall winners of our test of the best hiking sunglasses are 24 percent off for Amazon’s 2023 Prime Big Deal Days sale. The Costa Caleta’s passed our extensive durability test, are made of recycled materials, and offered the best true color perception. And now you can get them for less.
Costa Caleta
Key Features
- Lens: Gray polarized glass
- Weight: 45 g
- Frames are 97 to 100 percent recycled fishing nets
- C-Wall coating provides extra scratch-resistance and repels water, oil, and sweat
- Absorbs high-energy blue light (HEV)
- Enhances reds, greens, and blues
- Filters out harsh yellow
- Durability Test: Pass
- Price: $209
Pros
- Glass lenses
- Available in prescription
- Sustainably made
- True color perception
Cons
- Heavier
- Warranty only covers manufacturer defects, and you pay shipping
As soon as I put on the Costa Caleta, I was blown away by the crisp, quality image. There was no distortion and the true colors of the landscape came through while still shading my eyes. The frame is wide with a medium fit, and fits my medium square face well. While they do feel heavier than other pairs thanks to the glass lenses, once adjusted properly the weight benefits the snug fit by resting on the nose bridge naturally. If you tend to look down at the trail most of your hike, these won’t fall off, but you could notice the weight more. During the durability testing these sustained four 1mm scratches and one 2 mm scratch on one lens. While wearing the Caleta, these scratches feel insignificant and my eyes easily adjust to not notice them.
Costa’s Untangled collection, including the Caleta, is also sustainable thanks to the recycled fishing nets that make up the frame. It has a slightly coarser feeling to it than typical plastic, but it’s better for the planet and doesn’t catch in my hair or irritate my skin even when sweating. When working up a sweat in chilly 40 degree temps, I didn’t experience any fogging. While scrambling up a few rocks, these sunglasses did not slide or fall, though after an extended period of time I felt some pressure on my temples. The UV protection, color enhancement, and blue light filtering make these the overall best hiking sunglasses. I’d especially recommend the Caleta for day hikes in gorgeous places where you want to take in the views with clear lenses and sturdy frames.
