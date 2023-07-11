Peak Prime Day Deals on Hiking Gear
Find the best discounts on hiking gear from Mountain Hardwear, Nalgene, CamelBak, and more
We found the top Prime Day hiking deals on Amazon for the whole family. Find hiking shoes, packs, and apparel at a discount below.
Men’s Hiking Deals
Mountain Hardwear Men’s Deloro Down Full Zip Hoody is 60 percent off at $107
Marmot Men’s PreCip Jacket is 40 percent off at $54
Keen Men’s Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals are 38 percent off at $78
Mountain Hardwear Men’s Winter Journey Pant is 55 percent off at $50
Women’s Hiking Deals
Marmot Women’s Precip Waterproof Rain Jacket is 40 percent off at $60
Keen Women’s Newport H2 Sandals are 30 percent off at $95
Merrell Women’s Siren Edge 3 Hiking Shoe is 33 percent off at $74
Mountain Hardwear Women’s Dynama/2 Short is 45 percent off at $33
Mountain Hardwear Women’s Dynama Lined High Rise Pant is 32 percent off at $61
Mountain Hardwear Women’s Trail Sender Pant is 30 percent off at $55
Kids’ Hiking Deals
Keen Unisex-Child Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals are 30 percent off at $46
CamelBak Scout Kid’s Hike Hydration Backpack is 30 percent off
And More …
CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Backpack is 46 percent off
CamelBak Women’s Helena 20 Hiking Hydration Pack is 35 percent off
Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle is 15 percent off at $15