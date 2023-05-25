We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you plan on spending the summer on the water or in the backcountry, we found the best Garmin Memorial Day deals for you. Save money on GPS watches with fitness tracking. Or find satellite communicators, fishfinders, and handheld GPS units for less. These electronics will help you stay safe and prepared on all your summer adventures.

Watches

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire, Premium Multisport GPS Watch is 48 percent off at $389.99

Fēnix 7– Solar Edition is $200 off at $599.99

Instinct 2 Solar is $100 off at $349.99

Instinct Solar – Standard Edition is $80 off at $319.99

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Tactical-Edition is 30 percent off at $349.99

inReach

Garmin inReach Mini 2 is 13 percent off at $349.99

Check out our full review here to see how many handy features are packed into this familiar device.

Garmin inReach Messenger is 17 percent off at $249.99

Fishfinders

Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 126sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer is $1,200 off at $1,599.97

Garmin Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter is $30 off at $99.98

Garmin Panoptix LiveScope Transducer System is $500 off at $999.97

Handhelds

GPSMAP 79sc – Marine Handheld Preloaded With BlueChart g3 Coastal Charts is $20 off at $329.99

Garmin eTrex 22x Handheld GPS Unit is $30 off at $169.98