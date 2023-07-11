Prime Day Solar Generator Deals 2023: Save up to 45% on Jackery
Power your home with the sun with one of these affordable solar options on Amazon Prime Day
From the best solar generators to the best solar panels for camping, we’ve tested all manner of solar options for the outdoors. We’ve sourced the best Prime Day solar generator deals of 2023 to help you find the best solar solution for your power needs.
Jackery
As far as we’re concerned, Jackery makes some of the best solar generators and solar panels out there. Their Prime Day deals are a chance to pick up a home or camping power setup for a bargain.
Solar Generators
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is 18 percent off
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is 44 percent off
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is 45 percent off
- Jackery Solar Generator 500 is 30 percent off at $560
Solar Panels
- Jackery SolarSaga 200W is 30% off at $490
- This solar panel was included in our pick for the best solar generators after side-by-side testing with comparable units from Anker, BioLite, and Goal Zero. See the full review here.
- Jackery SolarSaga 100X is 30% off at $210
- Jackery SolarSaga 100W is 30% off at $210
Ecoflow
Solar Generators
- Ecoflow Delta Max 2000 Solar Generator Bundle is 38% off
- Ecoflow Delta 2 Solar Generator Bundle is 39% off
Solar Panel
- Ecoflow 220W Solar Panel is 42% off at $380
- Ecoflow 400W Solar Panel is 38% off
Bluetti
Solar Generator
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200MAX with 350W Solar Panel is 33% off at $1970
Solar Panels
- BLUETTI Solar Panel PV350 is 30% off at $595
- BLUETTI Solar Panel PV200 is 30% off at $350
- BLUETTI Solar Panel PV120 is 38% off
Goal Zero
Goal Zero has some of the best deals of any solar power companies we looked at for Amazon Prime Day
Solar Generators
- Yeti 200X + Nomad 20: $309.95 (Originally $429.95)
- Yeti 6000X + 2 Boulder 200 Briefcases: $3,999.95 (Originally $6,499.95)
Solar Panels
- Nomad 200 is 42 percent off
- Ranger 300 is 38 percent off
Anker
Solar Generators
- Anker SOLIX F1200 with 100W solar panel is 38% off
- Anker SOLIX F2000 with 200W solar panel is 30% off at $1785
- Anker 555 Solar Generator with 2 100W solar panels is 30% off at $1050
Solar Panels
- Anker 625 Solar Panel is 30% off at $231