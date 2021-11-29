If you or someone on your shopping list loves cooking we’ve found the best deals on Amazon this Cyber Monday. You’ll find kitchen staples like cast irons and Instant Pots, as well as great gift items like aprons and chef knives all on sale. Here are some of the best products on sale today.

Gifts for Home Chefs

54% off a 7-inch Cleaver

Every chef needs a good cleaver for breaking down large cuts of meat, cutting through small bones, and breaking down whole birds. Get 54% off this 7-inch cleaver from Imarku. With the discount, the cleaver is now just $25.49.

43% off a Canvas Chef’s Apron

From grilling to frying, an apron protects your clothing from stains and stray flames. This canvas apron looks great and should provide years of protection. Get it for only $15.29 during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

$60 off Anova Culinary Sous Vide

During Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can get one of the best sous vides from Anova for $60 off. The Anova Sous Vide also has WiFi and connects to your phone via the Anova app to control and monitor your sous vide remotely. Get the Anova Sous Vide for $139 and free shipping for Prime members this Cyber Monday.

Cast Iron, Pressure Cookers, and Air Fryers on Sale

Meat Thermometers On Sale

One of the easiest ways to make sure you’re cooking meat to the proper temperature is with a meat thermometer. Here are several options on sale.