Winter isn’t exactly primetime for shades, but with some hot deals, it’s a perfect time to get ahead for next year. Here are some great cyber-week deals to cover all your sunglasses needs.

Smith Longfin Sunglasses $75.99-$143.99 (normally $179)

Depending on your color selection, you can get a screaming deal on these polarized shades from Smith. They feature Chromapop lenses which filter specific wavelengths to bring added detail to what you see.

Leupold Switchback Performance Eyewear $124.20 (normally $179.99)

These glasses are equally at home on the river or behind a rifle. They’re polarized, and constructed of ballistically rated materials to provide ample protection as safety glasses, on top of looking sharp. Leupold shades are clear, comfortable, and hold securely.

Oakley Fuel Cell Polarized Wrap Sunglasses for $85.40 (normally $122)

Amazon is running a huge Cyber-Monday sale on a lot of Oakley models, so if you’ve been wanting a pair, today’s the day. The Fuel Cell is a simple and sturdy model, polarized to reduce glare, making it an all-around great fishing and outdoors set of glasses. They also provide great protection for your eyes, tested against a variety of flying debris and objects.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Glasses for $140 (normally $200)

These Unisex glasses from Ray-Ban feature polarized glass lenses with anti-UV coatings. The nylon frame and style take after the original Wayfarer design, and allow you to pick from a variety of color options.