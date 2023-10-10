We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

This August the Eberlestock Recon won Editor’s Choice at our optics test for the best bino harness in a very competitive field. Here’s what optics editor, Andrew McKean, had to say:

“The consensus pick as the top binocular harness in our field, the Eberlestock Recon offers excellent binocular protection, but its main asset is the ease with which accessories attach to the base unit. We added a laser rangefinder pouch to one wing, a fleece-lined hand warmer pocket below the optic pouch, a bear-spray pouch, and an accessory pouch that would be useful for a knife, ammunition, or a communications device.

The Recon won high marks for its comfortable and extremely adjustable forward-pull shoulder harness, its durable material that has decent sound muffling, and its wide range of accessories. The strap system fit every test-team member, with enough strap extension to fit a puffy jacket for cold-weather hunting.”

The bottom line is that it’s awesome and it’s even better now that it’s under $100.

Prime Big Deal Days Discount on the Eberlestock Recon

Save 20% on the Eberlestock Recon