We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We take optics seriously and review binoculars, spotting scopes, rangefinders, and rifle scopes each year at our optics test. We know good glass is expensive, but you can save serious money this Prime Day on binoculars from Maven, Zeiss, Steiner, Burris, and Bushnell.

Maven C4 56mm ED 18×56 is 35 percent off and now under $500

Not a binocular, but this spotter deal is still worth highlighting. The Maven CS.1 15-45X65mm is 25 percent off and now $600. This spotting scope won the Editor’s Choice award at our optics test.

Maven C1 10X42 is 25 percent off and now under $350.

ZEISS Terra ED Pocket Binoculars are 15 percent off and now $340

Burris Droptine Binoculars are 30 percent off and under $200

Steiner Predator Series are 27 percent off and under $500

Bushnell Prime 10×42 are 29 percent off and under $100

Eberlestock Recon Modular Bino Pack is 20 percent off