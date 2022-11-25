The Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals
We found the best Black Friday deals Bass Pro has to offer this year
Fishing Gifts
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Baitcast Reel was: $199.99, now: $149.98 (Save $50)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Casting Rod or Spinning Rod was: $159.99, now: $109.98 (Save $50)
- White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit was: $199.99, now: $149.98 (Save $50)
If someone you know is interested in learning to fly fish, this is a great introductory kit to get them on the right track.
- Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops Guidewear Xtreme Parka or Bibs was: $269.99, now: $219.98 (Save $50)
Gore-Tex outerwear is essential to recreating outside in cold and wet conditions. Save $50 on a parka or bibs to stay dry and comfortable on the water this winter.
Hunting Gifts
- Knife/Light Combo was: $29.99, now: $10 (Save $20)
Everyone could use an extra flashlight and pocket knife for their work, car, and various gear bags. This combo is on sale and makes the best stocking stuffer.
- SHE Outdoor (Club members, 20% off)
- Cabela’s Instinct (Club members, 20% off)
- Select SITKA Styles (20% off)
You can find one of the best names in hunting apparel and gear on sale for Black Friday.
- FoxPro Patriot Electronic Game Call was: $149.99, now: $129.98 (save $20)
Call in coyotes from farther for $20 less. The Patriot features a remote and up to 300 100 percent real animal recordings.
Guns
Savage Axis II XP with Bushnell Banner 3-9×40 scope was $499.99 now $349.98.
13 percent off a Beretta A300 Ultima. Now $799.98
Shooting Gifts
- Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD was: $299.99, now: $229.98 (Save $70)
Now is the time to take advantage of $70 off this useful tool that every shooter could use.
- Rimfire Dueling Tree was: $79.99, now: $39.97 (Save 50% off)
Provide plinking fun for the entire family with a Rimfire Dueling Tree at 50 percent off.
Cozy Gifts
- Buy One Get One Thermal Fleece Crew or Pants for youth, women, and men $19.99 (BOGO)
The more fleece underlayers you have, the warmer you’ll be this winter. You can’t have too many when you’re spending most of your time outside. Get one free with each purchase for a full set or pairs for the whole family.
- Sherpa Lined Flannel Shirts for youth, women, and men were: $29.99, now: $19.98 (Save $10)
- White River Berber Giant Blanket was: $49.99, now: $39.99 (Save $10)