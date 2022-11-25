We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›



Finish your holiday shopping early with the best deals on gifts for outdoor enthusiasts

There are great gifts for everyone on your list at Bass Pro Shops this Black Friday. We searched for the best deals to snag this gift-giving season.

Fishing Gifts

If someone you know is interested in learning to fly fish, this is a great introductory kit to get them on the right track.

Gore-Tex outerwear is essential to recreating outside in cold and wet conditions. Save $50 on a parka or bibs to stay dry and comfortable on the water this winter.

Hunting Gifts

Everyone could use an extra flashlight and pocket knife for their work, car, and various gear bags. This combo is on sale and makes the best stocking stuffer.

You can find one of the best names in hunting apparel and gear on sale for Black Friday.

Call in coyotes from farther for $20 less. The Patriot features a remote and up to 300 100 percent real animal recordings.

Guns

Savage Axis II XP with Bushnell Banner 3-9×40 scope was $499.99 now $349.98.

13 percent off a Beretta A300 Ultima. Now $799.98

Shooting Gifts

Now is the time to take advantage of $70 off this useful tool that every shooter could use.

Provide plinking fun for the entire family with a Rimfire Dueling Tree at 50 percent off.

Cozy Gifts

Buy One Get One Thermal Fleece Crew or Pants for youth, women, and men $19.99 (BOGO)

The more fleece underlayers you have, the warmer you’ll be this winter. You can’t have too many when you’re spending most of your time outside. Get one free with each purchase for a full set or pairs for the whole family.