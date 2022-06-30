Written By Pete Robbins Published Jun 30, 2022 1:51 AM

The best fishing subscription boxes are not tackle companies’ castoffs, but rather an opportunity for trusting and experimental anglers to get new, top-quality gear in their hands. Of course, as every viewer of Shark Tank knows, the subscription model is valuable for purveyors of everything from pet food to coffee, but in the fishing sphere, it takes on an extra element of whimsy and excitement—precisely because you don’t know exactly what you’ll be getting, they effectively force the subscriber to consider and hopefully try items that they might not have otherwise picked off of a shelf, all at a bargain price.

Things to Consider

What do you fish for? If you sling hardware for bass, or soft plastics for coastal species, then a box tailored to mountain trout might not be your cup of tea, or vice versa. Then again, if you’re looking to get into a new type of fishing, or any sort of fishing at all, then a multispecies or dedicated box that’s outside of your current wheelhouse may be just what the doctor ordered, providing you with a soft landing into a new type of angling.

Where do you fish? This relates to the first question above, but might be even more specific. Let’s say you fish for bass. Is it smallmouths in the clear, deep water of the Great Lakes? Or backwater largemouths in some southern swamp. It makes a huge difference.

Your budget: What can you reasonably spend on a one-time or monthly purchase for items that are essentially unknown? Will you need to supplement it, either occasionally or regularly with additional items, or even terminal tackle? While subscription boxes are fun and can open up new angling worlds, they shouldn’t always be relied upon to build a comprehensive tackle assortment.

The company’s reputation: This comes down to the trust factor. Nothing against newer companies, but err on the side of those that have been around for a while, to develop meaningful (and positive) relationships with the best tackle manufacturers. Read online reviews, assess their cancellation or change policy, and then it becomes less of a roll of the dice when you’re choosing the best fishing subscription boxes.

Best Overall: Mystery Tackle Box

Mystery Tackle Box Check Price

Key Features

Cost: $9.99-39.99/month

Duration: One-time, 3 months, 6 months, 12 months.

What’s Provided: $25-60 worth of gear

Why It Made the Cut

Mystery Tackle box is the most popular subscription box for anglers.

Pros

Multiple subscription tiers

40 percent savings

Tips on how to use what’s in your box

Cons

No refunds or exchanges

Product Description

Over 5,000,000 boxes shipped must mean something, at least in terms of longevity and popularity. Mystery Tackle Box has Regular, Pro, and Elite programs, allowing you to dabble in different species, sticking with your favorite or switching as the months progress. It’s produced by the Catch Company, a company that has married premium fishing gear with technology to make a rapid ascent through the industry, and this effort shows their determination and aggressiveness. They advertise savings of up to 40 percent off of new baits, the ability to pause or cancel any time, and shipping is free. There’s also a website section called “Karl’s Blog” that describes the particular products’ best uses, general patterns, and detailed techniques that will help any angler.

Best for Extras: Lucky Tackle Box

Lucky Tackle Box Check Price

Key Features

Cost: $17.99-39.94/month

Duration: Month to month

What’s Provided: Boxes aimed at bass, panfish, and multispecies anglers, with 7-14 items

Why It Made the Cut

Lucky Tackle Box sends lures, terminal tackle, accessories, and even fishing line.

Pros

Includes more than just lures

Great for beginners

Cons

No saltwater option

Product Description

Lucky Tackle Box is more than just lures—they include terminal tackle and accessories, even fishing line, in some of their month-to-month boxes, plus some “Lucky Xtras.” That means you won’t be stuck with just crankbaits or just soft plastics. It’ll truly help the beginner get a well-grounded foundation in fishing gear. There’s also a monthly magazine to keep subscribers aware of both the basics and the latest trends in angling.

Best for Regional Bass Anglers: Monsterbass

Key Features

Cost: $26-36/month

Duration: One-time, three-month, six-month, or 12-month plans

What’s Provided: Bass lures tailored to specific regions of the country, different species, and conditions that you describe.

Why It Made the Cut

Monsterbass sends a custom box to you based on your location.

Pros

Curated box of lures

Multi-species options

Good customer service

Cons

No refunds

Product Description

Monsterbass asks you a series of questions about your location, your skill level, whether you fish from a boat or the bank, and a few others. That helps them create a box that may open up new windows but won’t be outside of your comfort zone or needs. Just as importantly, they have online technique and product tutorials that enable you to hit the ground (or the water) running. The plans include “Regional Pro,” “National Series” and “Multi-Species,” all of which contain both major and lesser-known brands, or you can try a thematic one-time purchase box to see if this is your cup of tea. The customer service gets good reviews. Boxes cannot be returned.

Best Budget for Fly Anglers: The Fly Crate

The Fly Crate Check Price

Key Features

Cost: $19.95-23.33 a month

Duration: Quarterly

What’s Provided: Seasonal boxes tailored to a specific species

Why It Made the Cut

A great subscription box for fly angers on a budget.

Pros

Seasonal boxes

Boxes for different techniques

Cons

No saltwater flies

Product Description

More Info: The Fly Crate puts together seasonal boxes each quarter that include not just premium flies, but also stickers and written guides advising anglers on how to use the included products. Whether you’re a dry fly trout specialist, a nympher, or prefer bass, panfish, or trout, there’s a way to get timely and condition-specific gear into your hands on a regular basis. One other great feature is the “Pick and Choose” subscription, where for $19.95 a month, anglers get $30 of credit at The Fly Crate. Unused “Fly Bucks” rollover. There’s even a “Guide Blog” chock full of information to make anyone become a better fly angler.

Best for Advanced Fly Anglers: Postfly Box

Key Features

Cost: $27.95-49.95/month

Duration: Monthly, cancel any time

What’s Provided: Species-specific fly boxes or fly-tying boxes

Why It Made the Cut

A great box for serious fly anglers and even fly tiers.

Pros

Fly tying option

Starter option

Great gift

Cons

Pricey

Product Description

Postfly promises “full stoke in every box” and bro-speak aside, they deliver a quality product aimed at improving and serious fly anglers. They keep it light with custom decals and surprises in every box, but the primary focus is providing a quality assortment of targeted premium flies. There are also gear and accessory inclusions, which may contain leader material or tools. If you’re not into a monthly plan, they’ve also compiled a Fly Fishing Starter Crate, Fly Tying Starter Kit, and “Rad Dad” kit for the father who deserves something special.

Best for Multi-Sport Outdoorsmen and Outdoorswomen: The Sportsman’s Box

Key Features

Cost: $45-300/month

Duration: Monthly or quarterly

What’s Provided: $180-550 worth of gear specific to your outdoor interest or interests

Why It Made the Cut

If you like hunting and fishing, this is the subscription box for you.

Pros

Some returns accepted

Multi-pursuit box

Cons

Can get expensive at the high end

Product Description

Many anglers are also hunters, so if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for your monthly sporting needs, the Sportsman’s Box offers Weekender, Pro and Executive packages that will fulfill the needs of any multifaceted lover of the outdoors. Those include tools, hunting gear, and bait and tackle, most from premium manufacturers, and some gear can be returned at the upper levels. Boxes enjoy some level of customization, so if there are no elk where you live, or no smallmouth bass where you fish, you won’t be stuck with inapplicable products that’ll just gather dust on the shelf.

FAQs

Q: How much is a lucky tackle box subscription? Lucky Tackle Box subscription boxes cost $17.99 to $39.94 per month. Q: Are fishing subscription boxes worth it? They can offer savings, but if already have a lot of gear, then they might not be worth it. Q: What is the best fishing subscription box? Mystery Tackle box is the best fishing subscription box overall.

Final Thoughts

The best fishing subscription boxes give you a steady stream of new gear to try. Choose the one that best fits your budget and needs, and you’ll be swimming in new gear.