The Best Deals of Cabela’s Fall Classic
Cabela's fall sale is underway with savings like $500 of a Ravin R26
Cabela’s Fall Classic is timed perfectly for saving money before hunting season. The sale runs now through September 7, but many of the best deals won’t last long. I scoured through hundreds of deals to find the very best savings and products.
Ravin R26 on Sale for $500 Off
The Ravin R26 is usually around $2,000, but it’s on sale for $1,500. Outdoor Life tested the R26 for a review, and it shot 403 fps with impressive accuracy to 80 yards. That’s a lot of performance for a great price.
$200 Off a Savage 110 Ultralite
This sub 6-pound rifle with a carbon fiber wrapped barrel is on sale for $200 off.
One of the best hunting rifles for the money is on sale for $70 off.
Benelli LUPO is on Sale for $200 Off
$70 Off a SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE
Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex
I bought a Flex this year and can attest that it performs well and takes great quality photo and video.
Save 21% on Cabela’s Outfitter Gun Safe by Liberty Safes
Save $60 on a Sig Sauer Kilo 2200 BDX