Cabela’s Fall Classic is timed perfectly for saving money before hunting season. The sale runs now through September 7, but many of the best deals won’t last long. I scoured through hundreds of deals to find the very best savings and products.

Ravin R26 on Sale for $500 Off

The Ravin R26 is usually around $2,000, but it’s on sale for $1,500. Outdoor Life tested the R26 for a review, and it shot 403 fps with impressive accuracy to 80 yards. That’s a lot of performance for a great price.

R26 80 yard group.
One of the test groups shot with the R26. PJ Reilly

$200 Off a Savage 110 Ultralite

This sub 6-pound rifle with a carbon fiber wrapped barrel is on sale for $200 off.

Savage Axis II XP

One of the best hunting rifles for the money is on sale for $70 off.

The Best Deals of Cabela’s Fall Classic
The Savage Axis is one of the best hunting rifles for the money. Tyler Freel

Benelli LUPO is on Sale for $200 Off

$70 Off a SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE

Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex

I bought a Flex this year and can attest that it performs well and takes great quality photo and video.

Save 21% on Cabela’s Outfitter Gun Safe by Liberty Safes

Save $60 on a Sig Sauer Kilo 2200 BDX

Scott Einsmann
Scott Einsmann

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Commerce