Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer Sale 2024: Yeti, Keen, and More

By Ashley Thess

Posted on Jun 17, 2024 8:39 PM EDT

Fun in the sun is in full swing and you can find sandals, towable tubes, games, and more on sale for Independence Day. We tracked down the best discounts during Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer sale 2024.

Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer Sale 2024 Deals

Sandals

Keen Newport H2 Water Shoes for Men are 25 percent off

Teva Hudson Sandals for Men are $15 off

Towable Tubes

Bass Pro Shops Phazer 3 Three-Person Towable Tube is $60 off

XPS Tsunami 2 2-Person Towable Tube is $80 off

Floating Tubes

Intex River Run Float Tube is 25 percent off

Intex Mega Chill Floating Inflatable Cooler is 23 percent off

Games

Wild Sports Cornhole Bean Bag Game Set is $15 off

Wild Sports Axe Throw Game is $22 off

Triumph Sports USA Fun-Size Tumble Game Set is $17 off

B4 Adventures Slackers Adventure Sky Swing is $22 off

Camp Chairs

Bass Pro Shops Mesh-Back Canopy Chair is $10 off

Stansport Mesa Camp Chair is 9 percent off

Drinkware

Yeti Rambler 30-Oz. Tumbler with Magslider Lid is 20 percent off

The Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer sale 2024 continues until July 7. Don’t miss out on these deals for relaxing, tubing, and camping this summer.

