Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer Sale 2024: Yeti, Keen, and More

Fun in the sun is in full swing and you can find sandals, towable tubes, games, and more on sale for Independence Day. We tracked down the best discounts during Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer sale 2024.
Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer Sale 2024 Deals
Sandals
Keen Newport H2 Water Shoes for Men are 25 percent off
Teva Hudson Sandals for Men are $15 off
Towable Tubes
Bass Pro Shops Phazer 3 Three-Person Towable Tube is $60 off
XPS Tsunami 2 2-Person Towable Tube is $80 off
Floating Tubes
Intex River Run Float Tube is 25 percent off
Intex Mega Chill Floating Inflatable Cooler is 23 percent off
Games
Wild Sports Cornhole Bean Bag Game Set is $15 off
Wild Sports Axe Throw Game is $22 off
Triumph Sports USA Fun-Size Tumble Game Set is $17 off
B4 Adventures Slackers Adventure Sky Swing is $22 off
Camp Chairs
Bass Pro Shops Mesh-Back Canopy Chair is $10 off
Stansport Mesa Camp Chair is 9 percent off
Drinkware
Yeti Rambler 30-Oz. Tumbler with Magslider Lid is 20 percent off
The Cabela’s Star-Spangled Summer sale 2024 continues until July 7. Don’t miss out on these deals for relaxing, tubing, and camping this summer.