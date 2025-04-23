The Best Crappie Combos of 2025, Tested and Reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Sometimes, agonizing over the perfect reel to pair with a technique-specific rod is fun. Other times, you want to buy a complete setup and go fishing. That’s where a crappie combo comes in handy. It’s a rod, reel, and usually line that’s designed to throw the best crappie lures and get a papermouth to the net.
I fished six of the best crappie combos while targeting pre- to post-spawn slabs. I tried out each with a variety of lures and techniques to test their strengths and find their hidden talents. Throughout my testing, the Lew’s Crappie Thunder was the best overall because it excelled in a wide variety of techniques. It’s great at shooting docks, pitching to cover, accurately casting jigs, and throwing a float and jig. If you want a rod just for casting a jig, the Crappie Maxx QuickTip was the most accurate combo I tested, and it could throw everything form tiny Trout Magnets to Road Runners. The Shakespeare Crappie Hunter is the ideal rod for dipping cover and pulls double duty as a vertical jigging rod. If you want a vertical jigging specialist, check out the Mitchell AvoSlab, which has a little more sensitivity and a faster action for jigging.
- Best Overall: Lew’s Crappie Thunder
- Best for Casting: Crappie Maxx Quick Tip
- Best for Dipping Cover: Shakespeare Crappie Hunter
- Best for Vertical Jigging: Mitchell AvoSlab
- Best for Panfish: Pflueger Monarch
- Bass Pro Extreme STK
- Make Your Own Combo
Best Crappie Combos Comparison
|Product Name
|Price
|Best For
|Length
|Power
|Lew’s Crappie Thunder
|$50
|Casting and Dock Shooting
|7 feet
|Light
|Crappie Maxx Quick Tip
|$65
|Casting and Dock Shooting
|6 feet 6 inches
|Light
|Shakespeare Crappie Hunter
|$45
|Dipping Cover
|9 feet
|Light
|Mitchell AvoSlab
|$50
|Vertical Jigging and Casting
|9 feet
|Light
|Pflueger Monarch
|$70
|Light Line and Small Lures
|7 feet
|Ultra Light
|Bass Pro Extreme STK
|$50
|General Freshwater Fishing
|7 feet
|Medium
The Best Crappie Combos: Reviews and Recommendations
Best Overall: Lew’s Crappie Thunder
Pros
- Ideal power and action for a wide variety of crappie techniques
- Sensitive
- Long casts
Cons
- The pre-spooled line had several wind knots on the first outing
Specs
- Power: Light
- Line Weight: 2 to 8 pounds
- Lure Weight: 1/16 to ¼ ounce
- Price: $50
Best For
- Casting
- Dock Shooting
- Float/Jig
The Lew’s Crappie Thunder is the crappie combo that can do it all. It shoots docks, accurately casts a jig, and even casts a float and jig. It’s a perfect setup for catching slabs when you need one rod to cover various tasks.
This combo has a fast action that’s great for making accurate casts, secure hooksets, and detecting subtle bites. I was really impressed at how well this combo worked for dock shooting, which is one of my favorite pre and post-spawn techniques. During a recent testing trip I easily threw an ⅛-ounce jig 60 feet, which ended up being the key to catching spooky fish in shallow water.
Best for Casting: Crappie Maxx Quick Tip
Pros
- Shoots docks exceptionally well
- Accurate
- Sensitive
- Light
Cons
- Lacks casting distance
Specs
- Length: 6 feet 6 inches
- Line Weight: 2 to 8 pounds
- Lure Weight: 1/16 to ¼ ounce
- Power: Light
- Fast Action
- $65
Best For
- Kayak Anglers
- Casting
- Dock Shooting
Casting is the most fun way to catch crappie, and the Quick Tip is nearly perfect for that technique. A 7-foot rod is the standard for casting, and I prefer that length. Yet, this 6.5-foot rod was the most accurate combo I tested, and it rivaled my premium 7-footers. This is the combo you want for placing a jig right on a piling, stump, or between branches of a laydown. It’s not going to cast as far as a long rod, but it will be just as, if not more, accurate. It’s also an awesome dock shooter and its specs are just right for that application.
The weak point of the Lew’s combo was its reel, but the Crappie Maxx’s reel is really nice. I had no issues with wind knots or line slipping under the spool. The reel balances very well on the rod, which makes the whole combo a pleasure to fish.
Best for Dipping Cover: Shakespeare Crappie Hunter
Pros
- Great length/action for casting, dipping, and trolling
- Moderate action prevents line breaking and damaging a fish’s mouth
- Sensitive
- Bright orange tip for detecting bites
Cons
- A faster action would be better for vertical jigging
Specs
- Length: 9 feet
- Power: Light
- Moderate action
- Line Rating: 4 to 10 pound line
- Price: Price: $45
Best For
- Dipping Cover
- Float/Jig
- Trolling
When you’re dipping cover, you have very little line out, so you need a rod that’s flexible and can absorb a crappie’s initial run. The Crappie Hunter has the perfect action for dipping and is a light, well-balanced combo. The result is a rod that makes your job easier and ultimately puts more fish in the boat. I also like this rod for pitching a float and jig rig for spawning fish. This combo is available as a 12-foot rod if you want more reach.
Best for Vertical Jigging: Mitchell AvoSlab
Pros
- Sensitive
- Accurate and long casts
- Plenty of backbone
Cons
- Too long for reliably accurate casts
Specs
- Length: 9 foot
- Power: Light
- Action: Fast
- Lure Rating: 1/32 to ¼ ounce
- Line Rating: 4 to 8-pound line
- Price $45
Best For
- Vertical Jigging
- Trolling
- Casting
- Float/Jig
The AvoSlab has a faster action than the Crappie Hunter, which makes it a great rod for vertical jigging submerged brush piles and flooded timber. It has an orange tip so you can easily see the lightest tap. This rod also excels at trolling (pushing or spider rigging), and it would be perfect for shore anglers who need to make longer casts. While this rod isn’t pinpoint accurate, it casts a jig and float/jig very well for a long rod.
Best for Panfish: Pflueger Monarch
Pros
- Fun to fish
- Ideal for not breaking of fish when using 2-pound test
Cons
- A ton of oscillation after a cast makes it less accurate
Specs
- Length: 7 foot
- Power: Ultra Light
- Line Rating: 2 to 8 pounds
- Price: $70
Best For
- Light Lures
- Light Line
- Baits with Treble Hooks
This rod lacks sensitivity because it has a deep parabolic bend. But that soft action also makes it ideal for fishing light line, treble hooks, and keeping ol’ paper mouth hooked up. I think this is a great rod for catching panfish of all types, so if you like catching bluegill and shellcracker as much as you like crappie, this would be a fantastic set up. It’s best at throwing very light lures like a Trout Magnet, larva imitators, and 1/32-ounce hair jigs.
This is a combo I’m stowing away for my son because kids often fight fish with jerky movements and the deep bend in the rod will act like a shock absorber. The shock absorption also made it hard to detect bites. I caught a few fish at the end of long casts and I didn’t even know I had a fish on until the rod loaded up. The good news is those fish were securely hooked and made it to the boat. The reel that comes with this combo is my favorite of the test because it was so smooth and trouble free.
Bass Pro Extreme STK
Pros
- Sensitive
- Versatile
Cons
- Cannot cast light crappie jigs
Specs
- Length: 7 feet
- Lure Weight: ⅛ to ½ ounce
- Line Weight: 6 to 12 pounds
- Power: Medium
- Action: Fast
- Price: $50
Best For
- Multi-Species Freshwater Fishing
This isn’t the perfect crappie combo, but it is a good all-around freshwater rod that could be used for bass, catfish, and crappie. Why isn’t this a good combo for crappie? It’s heavy and not ideal for throwing light lures. But if you’re fishing a float rig or live minnows under a float, this set up would do well. I exclusively fished it with float, and it cast great. When some small bass ate my crappie jig, this rod was more than up to the task of getting them to boat.
Make Your Own Crappie Combo
Pre-packaged combos are a great value, but if you’re particular about your gear, you’ll ultimately want to choose a separate rod and reel. Here are three rods and three reels of various price points that are more expensive than a crappie combo but will give the fine-tuned performance that you’re after.
Great Rods
St. Croix Avid Panfish – 6 foot 9 inch ASP69ULF
If you’re looking for a premium crappie rod, then the St. Croix Avid Panfish is unbeatable in all metrics. They cost $200 to $230.
ACC makes technique-specific rods that are specially designed for crappie. I’ve used several of their casting rods and they are fantastic.
This rod costs around $100 and comes in lengths from 5.5 feet to 11 feet. So there are models available for everything from fishing tiny creeks to spider rigging in deep water.
Learn more about the best crappie rods in our buying guide.
Great Reels
The Shimano Vanford is going to give you smooth, long casts and years of reliable performance. They cost around $250, so they’re definitely an investment and not recommended for casual anglers.
For around $100 you can get this fantastic reel in a 1000 size. It balances well on longer rods (7+ feet), but will be too much reel for smaller, lighter rods.
The Speed Spin is my pick for a reel around $60. It’s frankly all you really need for most crappie fishing. The 75 size is equivalent to a 500 size from other manufacturers and should balance well on most crappie rods.
How to Choose a Crappie Combo
The reels that come on crappie combos are already matched to the rod, which makes your job of choosing the right combo a little easier. All you need to do is find the right rod specs for your type of fishing.
Rod Length
5.5 to 6.5 feet: Good for making accurate, short casts and fishing around low-hanging branches. This is also the ideal length for dock shooting.
7 feet: This is the standard length for rods that specialize in casting. The longer length allows for long casts, yet the size is still manageable for accuracy. A 7-foot rod can also shoot docks with the right action.
9+ feet: Long rods are great for dipping (think cane pole fishing), vertical jigging, and trolling. A 9-foot rod could also be used by shore-bound anglers who want to make longer casts.
Power
Most crappie rods will have an ultra-light or light power. This optimizes them for the light line and light lures used to catch crappie. When choosing a rod power look at its lure weight rating to be sure the lures you plan to use fall within the spec.
Action
Action is how a rod bends. A fast action will bend most at the tip. A moderate action will bend in the center of the rod. A slow action will bend throughout the rod. Fast-action rods are sensitive, provide a lot of backbone for fighting fish, and are perfect for fishing a jig. A moderate action will protect light line, keep fish pinned with treble hooks, and are great for techniques where you don’t have a lot of line out (dipping).
Final Thoughts on the Best Crappie Combos
The best crappie combos provide convenience and value to anglers who want to spend more time fishing and less time contemplating their next setup. I think most anglers will like either the Crappie Maxx or Lew’s combos. Unless you primarily fish techniques like dipping, trolling, and vertical jigging where the Mitchell and Shakespeare combos shine.