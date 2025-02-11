Best Turkey Fan Mount Kits of 2025

Share







A well-mounted and tactfully displayed turkey fan is more than home decor; it’s a way to honor the bird and it serves as a totem of a successful hunt. But you don’t have to rely on a professional taxidermist to mount your hard-earned trophy. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars and waiting months on end to get your fan back, you can have the satisfaction of doing it yourself. And with the best turkey fan mount kits, you can have your fan on display in a matter of days.

Using a quality kit is an important step in preserving the integrity of your turkey fan. These are the kits that I’ve found work the best:



How I Chose the Best Turkey Fan Mount Kits

A lot of avid turkey hunters have random fans, beards, and spurs lying around. I’m no different. I pulled a few preserved turkey tails out of storage and paired them with easily available mounting kits. (I fully acknowledge that the fans I used weren’t prepared well for mounting. There’s a reason I had them stuffed in storage and not already mounted for display.)

I rated each kit on ease of assembly, build quality, aesthetic appeal, and value. Kits earned bonus points for special features such as whether they could hold a beard or spurs or if they were adjustable.

The Best Turkey Fan Mount Kits: The Winners

Best Overall: Skull Hooker Turkey Hooker

The Skull Hooker Turkey Hooker is a sturdy and attractive way to showcase a fan and beards. Skull Hooker See It Pros Sturdy design

Easy to use

Allows you to adjust the angle of the fan

Works as a wall mount or table display Cons Heavy

Sits far from the wall

Key Features

Graphite black powder-coated steel

Includes tabs for displaying feet and beards

Compatible with Skull Hooker Trophy Tree and Table Hooker

Dimensions: 9 inches x 5.75 inches

Price: $40

Score Card

Ease of Assembly: Excellent

Build Quality: Excellent

Aesthetics: Very good

Value: Very good

While this isn’t a traditional wood display plaque, the Turkey Hooker’s metal design is simple and subdued so the first thing people notice isn’t the mount itself, but the fan it’s holding. The assembly was relatively straightforward. Mounting it on the wall requires a stud since the whole mount is metal and significantly heavier than a wood option. Per my kitchen scale, the entire kit weighed 1.28 pounds without turkey parts. However, the kit works as a fetching tabletop display if you don’t want to drill into the wall.

The thing I like best about this kit is that you don’t have to screw anything into the fan to keep it in place. Instead, the Turkey Hooker uses three adjustable tabs on the back of the display to keep the fan secure. Because you don’t have to drill any holes or drive any screws through the tail, the fan can be easily removed without damage if you decide you want to change the mount.

Easiest to Assemble: Hunter’s Specialities Strut Turkey Tail and Beard Mounting Kit

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Affordable

Easy to assemble

Atrractive, traditional wood display Cons Beard has to hot-glued into place

Requires you to drive a screw through the fan

Scratches easily

Key Features

Pressed wood with laminated wood grain finish

Includes mounting plaque, hardware, and brass nameplate

Slot for displaying a beard

Dimensions: 9 inches x 7 inches

Price: $18

Score Card

Ease of Assembly: Excellent

Build Quality: Very good

Aesthetics: Very good

Value: Excellent

The best thing about the Hunter’s Specialties Strut mounting kit is how easy it is to use. I was slightly skeptical upon opening the package because the instructions were somewhat vague. However, the process was intuitive once I got started. Mounting the turkey tail was incredibly simple and took all of 2 minutes with a Philips head screwdriver. Affixing the tail to the plaque requires driving a long screw into the base of the fan. The method is secure but relatively permanent, and it caused some minor damage to some of the feathers.

I had the H.S. Strut turkey fan mount kit put together in 2 minutes. Alice Jones Webb

Hanging it on the wall was slightly more complicated because the kit doesn’t include wall-mounting hardware. While the Hunter’s Specialties Strut kit has a place for you to display a turkey beard, it requires hot glue to keep it in place.

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Lightweight

Easy to assemble

Includes detailed directions and pins for preserving the fan Cons Cheap material

Key Features

Plastic

Holds beards and feet

Dimensions: 11 inches x 8.25 inches

Golden tacks inspired by classic shotgun shells

Price: $25

Score Card

Ease of Assembly: Very good

Build Quality: Good

Aesthetics: Good

Value: Very good

This kit includes detailed, illustrated, step-by-step instructions for preserving your turkey’s fan and feet. Assembly took 8 minutes after pre-drilling a hole in the butt of the tail. Once everything was screwed down, the mount was very secure, so you’ll want to make sure you have the fan centered and angled correctly before you fully tighten the screws. The tail doesn’t sit very far down in the plaque, so you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of front feathers on your fan. Otherwise, you’ll end up with some unattractive feather shafts on full display.

The display also has places for mounting the spurs and beard, but super glue is required to keep the beard in place. The feet are held to the display board via screws through the leg bones.

Although the plaque is made from relatively flimsy plastic, that wasn’t glaringly apparent once I got it up on the wall. It could pass for highly polished wood if you squint your eyes and the room isn’t particularly well-lit. While this display kit might not look great in a formal living room, it will definitely fit the decor of a man cave, garage, or hunt camp.

Best Traditional: Allen Company Turkey Tail Mounting Kit

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Attractive, traditional wood design Cons Required significant adjustments to get the fan to fit

Edges of plaque are rough

No pre-drilled screw holes

Key Features

Pressed wood with wood grain look

Brass-plated cover

Dimensions: 9.5 inches x 7 inches

Price: $24

Score Card

Ease of Assembly: Good

Build Quality: Good

Aesthetics: Good

Value: Very good

The Allen Company mounting kit features a handsome wood-grain laminated plaque. While the brass accents are prone to fingerprints, this is a traditional, good-looking plaque for mounting a fan. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get the fan I used for testing to fit properly. The base of the tail was too thick for the space between the plaque and the wall. I had to deconstruct the display, swap out the included screws for longer ones and add some washers to achieve the proper spacing. The process took half an hour of trial and error and one run to the hardware store. However, once I had everything put back together, the tail fit fine and the end result was satisfying.

Although the display plaque is made from pressed wood, the finished wood-grain laminate takes the look up a notch, making it look a bit classier. However, the edges of the plaque are rough and unfinished. It snagged down feathers from the tail during mounting and held them like Velcro. I couldn’t wipe them away with a cloth, so I had to pick them off individually, making me concerned about what future dusting might entail.

Tips for Preparing Your Turkey Fan for Mounting

Properly preparing and preserving your turkey fan is the most important factor for a nice mount. I’ve botched my share of gorgeous fans by being careless, trying to cut corners, or not pinning the feathers securely. Fortunately, you can learn from my mistakes. Follow these tips to help you get a professional-looking fan mount.

Carefully Remove the Fan

Use a sharp knife to carefully cut the tail fan from the turkey, being sure to keep the base intact. Take more fronts than you think you’ll need. You can always trim them off later. After you remove the tail, carefully trim away as much excess meat and fat as possible.

Preserving the Fan

Liberally apply Borax (sodium tetraborate) to the fan base to dry out moisture and prevent rot. Use a piece of cardboard or foam board and pins to keep the fan in a spread position. Then, let it sit in a dry, well-ventilated area for at least a week. You may need to reapply the Borax during the drying process.

Preparing to Mount

Once the fan is dry, gently wipe the feathers with a soft cloth to remove dust, debris, and excess Borax. Before mounting, you can apply a thin layer of clear sealant or FanLok to help preserve the feathers’ natural sheen.

Final Thoughts on the Best Turkey Fan Mount Kits

A well-mounted, attractively displayed turkey fan mount provides a lasting memory of an exciting hunt and pays tribute to the bird. Choosing the best turkey fan mount kit will help your display look professional and also help preserve your trophy for years to come.