The Best Ladder Stands on a Budget

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

A sturdy ladder stand can be a deer season game-changer. These semi-permanent treestands provide a safe, stable, elevated vantage point. They are also far easier to access than hang-on or climbing stands, and as a bonus, many models are packed with comfort features to help you put in long hours in the stand when you’re chasing that target buck.

While there are plenty of treestands on the market today, finding the best ladder stand on a budget can take time and effort. A top-notch ladder stand can cost a pretty penny, and it isn’t the kind of product you can take for a test drive before you lay down a wad of cash. I put in the hard work for you assembling, setting up, and sitting for hours in the most popular models on the market so you can spend more time hunting and less time being frustrated. I’m still testing ladder stands, so check back here for more recommendations.

How I Tested Ladder Stands

The author timed assembly and set up. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

I’ve spent countless hours in a variety of treestands since my first experience with a splintered old platform stand. Some of them have been super comfy. Others made sitting still a major exercise in willpower. With my experience, I’ve developed some serious opinions about what makes a good ladder stand.

For this review, I tested multiple models during the North Carolina rifle season. I evaluated each stand on the following criteria:

Assembly

The assembly of each ladder stand was timed. I also noted the clarity of the manufacturer’s directions, whether the process required extra hands or unincluded tools, and if the assembly could be done on-site in the woods or if it would be better to haul it preassembled. I also kept a running tally of how many curse words were uttered to gauge frustration levels.

Set Up

Once the ladder stands were assembled, I evaluated how easy each model was to set up and secure to a tree. I noted the time it took to set each one up and how many hands it took to do it safely.

Noise

With the stands set up, I climbed into each one in hunting boots, listening for noise from the ladder, shifting weight on the platform, and folding away seats or rifle rests when applicable. I also had a second person stand on the ground 50 yards from the tree to listen for any metallic noise. We rated the quietness of each ladder stand on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being ninja quiet and 1 being rush hour traffic.

Comfort

After each stand was set up properly, I climbed the tree and spent some time standing on the platform. Then, I spent a 3-hour sit in each one to test for comfort. I also tested how comfortable it was to aim my rifle and evaluated the height and convenience of the shooting rail. I gave each stand a 1 to 5 comfort score, with 5 being luxury level and 1 being on par with that rickety plywood platform from my past.

The Best Ladder Stands: Reviews and Recommendations

See It Pros Clearly labeled parts for easy assembly

Extra-spacious platform

Cup holders Cons Super heavy

Cumbersome to set up

Included harnesses are small Score Card Assembly Time: 1.5 hours

Set-Up Time: 20 minutes

Number of People: 1 for assembly, 3 for set up

Curse Words: 2

Noise: 4.5

Comfort: 5 Key Features Weight: 92 pounds

Height: 18 feet

Load Capacity: 500 pounds

Seat Dimensions: 40 x 12.5 inches

Platform Dimensions: 40 x 27 inches

Price: $315

When it comes to comfort, the Game Winner Platform 2-Man is the Ritz-Carlton of budget ladder stands. The platform is immense. Once you flip up the seat, which makes the tiniest whisper of a sound, you could easily turn it into a dance floor. There’s plenty of real estate for two-stepping, which means there’s also tons of space for bowhunters to get solid footing and a comfortable stance. The seat is also plenty spacious, resembling more of a living room loveseat than the typical stand seat. However, they call them “love seats” for a reason. You won’t have much elbow room if you plan to hunt with a buddy. In my opinion, it works well for an adult and a child or a solo hunter who wants to spread out. The mesh seat is as comfy as it is spacious, although the mesh can leave your bottom feeling drafty in cold weather, so you may want to add a cushion for insulation.

The Game Winner is securely fastened to the tree by five straps. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

My favorite feature is the integrated shelves on either side, complete with cup holders. They make the perfect spot to set a water bottle, a thermos full of coffee, treestand snacks, a Thermacell, or a doe can — honestly, they’re big enough to roll out a whole treestand charcuterie. Unfortunately, one snapped off when we attempted to cart the seat and platform through the woods to the stand location.

The Game Winner Platform 2-Man stand attaches to the tree using two ratchet straps, two criss-cross straps, and another strap on the stabilizer bar. Once this thing is battened down, it doesn’t so much as wiggle.

The stand comes with two safety harnesses, but they both run small. While they are big enough for a pre-teen or smallish adult, you’ll want to swap them out for something bigger if you’re anywhere near average.

This is a huge stand. There’s no way this one will fit through your front door, so you’ll definitely want to put it together outside. It also weighs 92 pounds — pick your stand location accordingly. If you can drive your truck right up to the tree, all the better. It took two people to haul just the platform and seat through the woods about 100 yards from the truck, where we finished attaching the ladder.

Putting this one together was a relative walk in the park. The parts are clearly labeled, and the hardware is packaged and labeled with step numbers so they don’t get mixed up during the assembly process. A couple of images in the directions seemed a little foggy, but it didn’t take too long to figure out exactly how to fit the pieces together. Assembly was mostly a one-person job, and there was only one spot (Step 5) where an extra set of hands would have been helpful. The kit even includes all the tools you need. However, using your own ratcheting wrench will definitely help the process go smoother and faster.

That massive platform is also seriously weighty, which resulted in some concerning ladder bowing while we erected the stand. It took three people to get it up against the tree and properly secured. There was a tense moment where we all thought things were heading south and there was no way to get out of the situation without bodily injury or breaking the stand, possibly both. However, our fears were unfounded because we did manage to set it up without bruises or breakage. As a side note, even if the stand location turns out to be a bust, there’s no way I’ll attempt moving this one. It’s just too heavy and cumbersome. As far as I’m concerned, it can sit against that tree from now until eternity. So word to the wise: Pick where you put this ladder stand very carefully.

Read Next: Best Tree Stands

See It Pros Very affordable

4-way adjustable shooting rail

Extra-wide flip-away seat

Padded armrests

Easy-grip oval ladder rungs

Comfortable footrest Cons Very top heavy

Confusing assembly directions Score Card Assembly Time: 3 hours

Set-Up Time: 10 minutes

Number of People: 1 for assembly, at least 2 for set-up

Curse Words: 5 (but they weren’t the super heinous variety)

Noise: 5

Comfort: 5 Key Features Weight: 70 pounds

Height: 18.5 feet

Load capacity: 350 pounds

Seat dimensions: 25 x 18 x 20.5 inches

Platform dimensions: 23.5 x 29 inches

Price: $160

Assembling the Big Game Hunter HD was an exercise in frustration. The directions were vague, and the accompanying illustrations were difficult to decipher. Many of the bolts only differed by ¼ inch, and others measured the same but were either fully threaded or partially threaded, so it was easy to mix them up, sometimes not realizing it until well into the next step. At least once, I had to undo something, swap out the wrong bolt for the right one, and then proceed. I also went rogue on the seat assembly, because I couldn’t get it together the way the manual instructed. In the end, it took three hours from start to finish to get the stand put together.

The set up, on the other hand, was very straightforward. Although the directions required three people, an impatient hunting buddy had the thing set up and secured to the tree before help arrived. Was it safe to do it single-handedly? Probably not. But it is possible, even if it does require dancing with danger.

The Big Game’s rounded steps are easy to grab. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

Unlike most ladder stands with squared-off rungs, this one has rounded, oval-shaped steps, which are easy to hold onto, even when wearing gloves. It is easy to get in and out of the stand without making any noise. It’s also ninja-quiet while hunting, making zero detectable noise while shifting around.

The seat is plenty wide for a hunter and a daypack with room to spare. The seat is nice and comfortable and offers enough real estate to scoot and shift without noise. While hunting from this ladder stand, a buddy had a buck come up on his offside, and he was able to slowly scoot around, swing the rifle, and make a solid shot without alerting the deer. The fold-away footrest is also a nice touch, especially for those extra-long sits where your legs get antsy for a stretch.

Best for Bowhunting: Hawk 1.5-Man BigHorn Ladder Stand

See It Pros Large platform

Adjustable gun rest

Comes with a safety harness

Kick-out footrest

Roomy mesh seat Cons Confusing assembly directions Score Card Assembly Time: 3.5 hours

Set-Up Time: 15 minutes

Number of People: 2 for assembly, 3 for set-up

Curse Words: 7

Noise: 4

Comfort: 4 Key Features Weight: 82 pounds

Height: 20 feet

Load Capacity: 300 pounds

Seat Dimensions: 25 x 17 x 16 inches

Platform Dimensions: 23.5 x 30 inches

Price: $300

Assembly for this one resulted in some fairly regular cussing. The directions needed to be clearer in places. To make matters worse, the pieces (particularly the included nuts and bolts) were not marked, so I had to carefully study each piece and compare them to the assembly illustrations. Some of the bolts are very similar in length, and it takes some serious scrutiny to tell them apart. On three occasions, I mixed up similar-looking bolts and had to disassemble a step and start over, which always resulted in some colorful language. Some pieces also fit together super tightly, making assembly a two-person job. One of those people should probably have some muscle to help force pieces into place and hold them there while the other tightens the screws.

Testing the Hawk’s stability, comfort, and noise. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

I failed my first attempt at setting up this stand. Although product set-up directions clearly state the process requires three people, I tried to cut corners and do it with a single partner. The seat and platform are too heavy for two people to handle easily, and the stand ended up taking a trip sideways away from the tree, bending the bottom of the ladder. The second attempt went much more smoothly with help from an extra hunting buddy.

Once I had the Hawk 1.5-Man Ladder Stand properly secured to my chosen tree, there was zero shifting, either when climbing the ladder or onto the relatively roomy platform. The mesh seat is nice and wide and far more comfortable than the typical cold, hard metal bench that comes standard on most budget-priced ladder stands. However, the mesh can cause quite a draft on chillier sits. I found an extra cushion helped make it even more comfortable.

The seat and the rifle rest flip up and out of the way to expose an extra-generous platform, making it perfect for bowhunting. However, both make some minimal noise when you flip them. The included footrest also makes a slight metallic sound when it is engaged.

Read Next: Best Tree Stand Harnesses

Why Choose a Ladder Stand?

The stand the author first hunted from as a kid. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

My first treestand experience was anything but positive. I was a gangly pre-teen when my dad sent me up a stand that was an obvious safety hazard. Although it was positioned near a bean field, and the creek bed it overlooked was potential whitetail gold, the stand was nothing more than a rickety, old, and half-rotten piece of plywood precariously balanced between two uneven tree limbs. The steps going up to it — unevenly spaced two-by-fours secured to the truck with some rusty carpentry nails — weren’t much better.

I’ve since hunted from hundreds of other treestands, almost all being safer and more comfortable than that first splintered piece of timber.

Although many modern deer hunters prefer the mobility and versatility of a lightweight climbing stand or hang-on treestand, old-timers like whoever first hung that jerry-built platform stand, understood something important about semi-permanent stands that many of us younger whippersnappers have forgotten. The benefits of a ladder stand over something less permanent are many.

Stability and Safety

Modern ladder stands excel in stability. The ladder provides a secure connection from the ground to the platform. Also, because the stands are secured to the tree at multiple connection points with multiple straps, there’s typically much less platform wobble than with a climbing or hang-on stand.

Accessibility

Ladder stands require a lot less physical effort and coordination to get into. If you can climb a ladder, you’re good to go. This makes them great options for older hunters, youngsters, or outdoorsmen with physical limitations.

Comfort

Because ladder stands don’t have to be portable, they often come with extra comfort features like cushioned, ergonomic seats and lumbar support and spacious platforms for stretching out tired legs. Many models include armrests and shooting rails. While some hard-core hunters may scoff at cushy comfort features, feeling cramped and grumpy in the field makes it challenging to keep still and stay in the tree.

Semi-Permanent

Unlike portable treestands, ladder stands are designed for semi-permanent installation. The drawback is that you can’t move the stand to follow the deer. However, having a more permanent setup forces you to choose your hunting location wisely. A semi-permanent setup also means you can get into and out of your stand without making a ton of noise. Plus, you can leave them up in a prime location for multiple seasons. That means you won’t disturb the deer with noisy pre-season or early-morning setup.

FAQs

Q: What is the best height for a ladder stand? Most ladder stands come in heights ranging from 15 to 21 feet. Because the stands must be angled against the tree, you lose a bit of height in the set-up. While some hunters believe that higher is better, it’s important to remember that the higher you are up a tree, the steeper the shot angle. Q: Can deer see you in a treestand? Yes, deer can see you in a treestand, especially if you are moving. However, hunting from an elevated position gets you up and out of a deer’s natural line of sight, decreasing the odds of being spotted by their keen eyesight. Q: How long does it take for deer to get used to a treestand? The answer to this varies greatly depending on the deer and the placement of the stand. Most hunters believe it takes at least two weeks for deer to get used to a new stand in their home habitat. In high-pressure areas, it could take longer. I’ve seen deer on a trail camera walk within 30 yards of a freshly placed ladder stand less than 24 hours after putting it up.

Final Thoughts on the Best Ladder Stands

What a quality ladder stand lacks in mobility, it more than makes up for inaccessibility and security. The best ladder stands go one step further with features that increase comfort so you can stay in the woods longer and increase your chances of punching your precious whitetail tags.