Black Friday Deals at Cabela’s

Cabela’s has the Wicked Ridge Rampage 360 with Acudraw on sale for $499.98—$100 off.

Cabela’s has the Killer Instinct Burner 415 Crossbow Package with DSC Crank, which comes with everything you need to hunt, for $299.97.

Black Friday Deals on Amazon

Save 8 percent on a Barnett Explorer XP Crossbow Package. It’s now just $411.63.

Save 17 percent on a BearX Intense Ready to Shoot Crossbow Package. It’s now just $389.33.

Save 19 percent on a CenterPoint Heat 425 Crossbow. It’s now just $365.

Save 27 percent on a Barnett Hyper Whitetail 410 Ready to Shoot Package. It’s now just $472.09.

Save 17 percent on a Barnett Whitetail Hunter STR, which is one of the best crossbows for the money. It’s now just $499.20.

Black Friday Deals on Pyramid Air

The Killer Instinct SWAT X1 is one of the best crossbows and it’s on sale for 12 percent off at Pyramid Air.

Save 11 percent off your purchase with code BLCKFRY11 at Pyramid Air.