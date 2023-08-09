SHARE

The Centerpoint Wrath 430 won the best value crossbow at our 2022 crossbow test because it blew us away with its build quality, accuracy, and speed. This crossbow usually sells for $750, but Pyramyd Air has it for the unbeatable price of $450. For under $500 you get one of the best crossbows, a scope, cranking device, quiver, rail lube, and arrows. All you need is a target, broadheads, and maybe some extra arrows.

Check out this deal and grab it while it lasts here.

Scott Einsmann
Scott Einsmann

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

