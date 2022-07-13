Prime Day 2022: Crossbow Deals
Save on your next crossbow
If you’re in the market for a good crossbow for the money, then check out these Prime Day 2022 deals.
Barnett Whitetail Pro STR
Key Features
- 400 fps
- Ready to hunt package
- Easy cocking with crank
The Barnett Whitetail Pro STR shoots a speedy 400 fps and is on sale for 20 percent off. The sale drops the price down to $550. That price includes a scope, crank, and two bolts.
The bare crossbow without accessories is also on sale for about $70 less than the bundle.
Barnett Whitetail Hunter II Crossbow
Key Features
- 350 fps
- Trigger tech trigger
- Ready to hunt
Barnett crossbows have some of the nicest triggers, and that translates to one thing—accuracy. If you’re looking to pick one up Prime Day has Amazon’s best selling crossbow the Whitetail Hunter II on sale for $320, which is 20 percent off.