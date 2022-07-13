If you’re in the market for a good crossbow for the money, then check out these Prime Day 2022 deals.

Key Features

400 fps

Ready to hunt package

Easy cocking with crank

The Barnett Whitetail Pro STR shoots a speedy 400 fps and is on sale for 20 percent off. The sale drops the price down to $550. That price includes a scope, crank, and two bolts.

The bare crossbow without accessories is also on sale for about $70 less than the bundle.

Key Features

350 fps

Trigger tech trigger

Ready to hunt

Barnett crossbows have some of the nicest triggers, and that translates to one thing—accuracy. If you’re looking to pick one up Prime Day has Amazon’s best selling crossbow the Whitetail Hunter II on sale for $320, which is 20 percent off.