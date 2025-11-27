Black Friday: Save $500 on This Titanium Garmin Smartwatch

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Garmin fenix 7x Pro Saphhire Solar is a titanium smartwatch that’s packed with capability. Whether you need a watch that help you navigate in the backcountry, hit a new personal best run, or just make your daily life easier, this is the ultimate smartwatch. Cabela’s and Bass Pro have an insanely low price — almost $100 cheaper than other retailers.

Save 50% on Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium

You can get this watch for $500 at Cabela’s and Bass Pro during Black Friday week. Comparte that to $593 at Amazon and $550 at Garmin direct.

Specs