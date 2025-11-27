Black Friday: Save $500 on This Titanium Garmin Smartwatch

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Garmin fenix 7x Pro Saphhire Solar is a titanium smartwatch that’s packed with capability. Whether you need a watch that help you navigate in the backcountry, hit a new personal best run, or just make your daily life easier, this is the ultimate smartwatch. Cabela’s and Bass Pro have an insanely low price — almost $100 cheaper than other retailers.
Save 50% on Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium
You can get this watch for $500 at Cabela’s and Bass Pro during Black Friday week. Comparte that to $593 at Amazon and $550 at Garmin direct.
Specs
- 51mm case size for larger wrists
- Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar-charging lens
- Up to 37 days battery life in smartwatch solar-charging mode
- Button controls or touchscreen interface
- Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring
- SatIQ and multi-band GNSS technology
- Preloaded TopoActive maps and worldwide ski and golf maps
- Smart notifications when connected to a compatible smartphone
- Bright 1.4″ solar-charged display
- Thermal-, shock-, and water-resistant
- Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity