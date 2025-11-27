Black Friday: Save $500 on This Titanium Garmin Smartwatch

This smartwatch is packed with function that enables your outdoor adventures, and it's 50% off

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium
Garmin

The Garmin fenix 7x Pro Saphhire Solar is a titanium smartwatch that’s packed with capability. Whether you need a watch that help you navigate in the backcountry, hit a new personal best run, or just make your daily life easier, this is the ultimate smartwatch. Cabela’s and Bass Pro have an insanely low price — almost $100 cheaper than other retailers.

Save 50% on Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium

You can get this watch for $500 at Cabela’s and Bass Pro during Black Friday week. Comparte that to $593 at Amazon and $550 at Garmin direct.

Specs

  • 51mm case size for larger wrists
  • Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar-charging lens
  • Up to 37 days battery life in smartwatch solar-charging mode
  • Button controls or touchscreen interface
  • Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring
  • SatIQ and multi-band GNSS technology
  • Preloaded TopoActive maps and worldwide ski and golf maps
  • Smart notifications when connected to a compatible smartphone
  • Bright 1.4″ solar-charged display
  • Thermal-, shock-, and water-resistant
  • Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
