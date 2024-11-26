The 10 Best Bass Pro Shops Black Friday Deals

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

There are hundreds of deals at Bass Pro Shops this week, and narrowing them down to a top-10 list wasn’t easy. But I combed Bass Pro Shops’ sale and researched competitive prices to find the deepest discounts on products that I would recommend.

Bass Pro is running their Black Friday sale now through December 1, so you have plenty of time to shop. I will caution that some products might go out of stock, so don’t move too slowly.

Save $200 on Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a lightweight, low-profile smartwatch for all kinds of hunters, but particularly those navigating new terrain and rough country. Natalie Krebs

Garmin watches are a staple among Outdoor Life editors. Most of us have at least one and wear them in the field because they integrate so well with our GPS dog collars and handheld GPS devices. The Instinct Solar typically sells for $400 and you can buy it for $200 on sale. That’s a great price for a fully-featured smart watch. If you want to learn more about it check out our Garmin Instinct Solar First Look.

Save $90 on the Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera, it’s now $90.

This Black Friday week you can get the Edge Pro cell cam for 50% off its retail price. This camera records HD video, takes high-quality images, and doesn’t need an SD card. The Moultrie Mobile app is the best cell cam app we’ve tested and it’s chalk-full of helpful features for quickly sorting photos and gathering intel.

Save $100 on Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

The Garmin inReach MINI 2 features a new electronic compass. Tyler Freel

Every person that ventures out of cell service needs an inReach. It allows you to stay in communication with family and can send an SOS message to search and rescue. If you think your iPhone’s satellite communication is good enough, think again. Read this story for more info.

If you navigate using a handheld GPS, also check out this deal on the Garmin GPSMAP 67i GPS Handheld and Satellite Communicator.

Save $600 on the Humminbird HELIX 9 CHIRP

The Helix 9 is one of the best fish finders for the money, and now that it’s only $1,000 it’s an even better value.

Read our review of the Helix 7 for more information.

Save $1,300 on Lowrance HDS PRO 10 Fish Finder/Chartplotter

This unit is typically $2,800 and it’s just under $1,500 on sale this Black Friday. The transducer it comes with has down and side scan and the finder is loaded with C-Map charts. The touchscreen makes it easy to jump between modes or adjust settings on the fly. You can also control PowerPoles and Ghost Trolling Motors with the touch screen.

Forward facing sonar has taken over bass and crappie fishing due to its effectiveness. If you want to add a forward facing transducer to your boat, here are two great deals from two of the biggest names in fish finders.

Save $900 on Humminbird HELIX 10 CHIRP GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter

You’d normally have to shell out $2,099 for this fish finder, but it’s on sale for $1,200. That’s an insane price for a 10-inch screen and a full suite of features.

This rangefinder is being sold for $400 at some retailers and some have it on sale for $320. But you can get it from Cabela’s for $250, which is an insane value. We haven’t tested this model at our optics test, but we have tested the Razor and Diamondback rangefinders and they did excellent.

The Viper HD ranges targets to 3,000 yards, has angle adjustment, a red display, and is waterproof. It has about twice the range of similarly priced rangefinders.

Read our Best Rangefinders for Hunting and Best Rangefinders for Bowhunting reviews to see more great options.

Save $24 on the Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool

The Wave+ is the ideal EDC multi tool because it has 18 handy tools in a small package. It very rarely goes on sale so I’d grab this deal if you need a new multi tool.