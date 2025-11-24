Black Friday Deal: Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The inReach Mini is the gold standard for off-grid communication. Over 10,000 people have used its SOS function to get rescued and thousands more use them to stay in touch with family while enjoying the outdoors.

They’re currently on sale at several retailers for a crazy low price of $250. Just last month they were on sale for $50 off on Amazon ($350), which isn’t a bad price for the piece of mind the SOS, GPS, and satellite communication provide. At its current price of $250 it’s a screaming deal.

Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

Stay in touch with loved ones, navigate, and call for help with this critical piece of backcountry gear.

Get it at Bass Pro Shops

Get it from Garmin

The inReach Messenger Plus is also on sale for 30% off at Amazon