Black Friday Gun Safe Deals

If you’re adding to your gun collection this holiday season, or just need to figure out a better way to store the firearms you already have, then a new gun safe should be on your radar. These are some of the best deals you’ll find all year for secure gun storage solutions.

Save $42 on a GLORYFIRE Biometric Quick Access Pistol Safe

Save 20% on a Pelican Vault Multi-Pistol Custom Cut Foam Case

Save 15% on a SentrySafe Fireproof Safe

Cabela’s All American 24 Gun E-Lock Safe by Liberty (Save $300)

Cabela’s All-American E-Lock 32-Gun Safe by Liberty (Save $300)

Browning Ultra 33 Gun Safe E-Lock (Save $250) Note: You can save an additional $100 with a rebate

Browning Ultra 49 Tall Gun E-Lock Safe (Save $300) Note: You can save an additional $150 with a rebate

Browning 1878 Fire Resistant Gun Safe (Save $1300)

Hornady Welded 10-Gun Cabinet (Save $20)

Hornady Rapid Safe RFID Keypad Vault (Save $13)