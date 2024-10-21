Buy a Suppressor and Get One Free

Share







Buying a suppressor has never been easier and ATF approvals now take days rather than months, so it’s a great time to get a can for your hunting rifle. Most people instantly appreciate the utility and versatility of a quality rifle can. They’ll add years to your hearing and make shooting more enjoyable. That’s why a 30 caliber silencer is a common first purchase, which is quickly followed up by a rimfire suppressor. After all, nothing beats the fun of shooting suppressed .22 LR.

Silencer Central is doing a promotion where you can get a rifle and rimfire silencer for the price of one. That way you can get the practicality of a suppressed rifle and the fun of silenced rimfire for one great price.

Buy a BANISH Rifle Suppressor and Get a Free Rimfire Suppressor

For the rest of 2024 if you buy a BANISH silencer that costs more than $849 from Silencer Central you’ll get a free BANISH 22K-V2 ($465 value). Just note that you’ll pay the $200 tax stamp fee for both silencers.

The following BANISH suppressors qualify for the deal:

The BANISH line of suppressors covers a wide range of use cases from hard-use AR cans to ultralight precision rifle options. There’s likely a silencer in the lineup that fits your needs and will effectively tame your rifle’s muzzle blast. We reviewed the BANISH Backcountry and found it to be an excellent option for hunters.

One of the coolest things about buying a suppressor from Silencer Central is that they can ship directly to your home in most states, which avoids costly transfer fees. You can learn more about Silencer Central’s shipping here.

Want to know the process for buying a suppressor? Read our guide on how to buy a suppressor.