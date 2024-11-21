Gift Recommendations from the Outdoor Life Editors

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you surround yourself with outdoors people, you might find that quality gear is at the top of your shopping list this holiday season. The more time you spend outside, the more buddies you get out with and the more people you want to introduce to your favorite activities. Spending time with loved ones in nature is one of life’s simple pleasures, but if everyone isn’t properly kitted for the conditions, especially in winter, it can turn sour quick. So whether you’re trying to include your partner this deer season or you’re sick of waking up in the middle of the night to your buddy reinflating their leaky sleeping pad, quality outdoor gear is the best holiday gift. We tracked down the top deals on gear we love to make your shopping season that much easier.

Best Gear Gift Ideas

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your list.

Best Black Friday Gear Sales

Skip sifting through junk this Black Friday and jump straight to the best deals on brands we trust.

Hunting elk with the X-Bolt Mountain Pro in the Colorado high country. Tess Rousey