Gift Recommendations from the Outdoor Life Editors

If you surround yourself with outdoors people, you might find that quality gear is at the top of your shopping list this holiday season. The more time you spend outside, the more buddies you get out with and the more people you want to introduce to your favorite activities. Spending time with loved ones in nature is one of life’s simple pleasures, but if everyone isn’t properly kitted for the conditions, especially in winter, it can turn sour quick. So whether you’re trying to include your partner this deer season or you’re sick of waking up in the middle of the night to your buddy reinflating their leaky sleeping pad, quality outdoor gear is the best holiday gift. We tracked down the top deals on gear we love to make your shopping season that much easier.
Best Gear Gift Ideas
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your list.
- Best Gifts for Outdoorsy Moms
- Best Gifts for Dads
- Best Gifts for Hikers
- Best Gifts for Hunters
- Best Gifts for Deer Hunters
- Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen and Women
- Best Fishing Gifts of 2024
- Best Camping Gifts, Field Tested
- The Ultimate Women’s Hunting Gift Guide
- Best Fly Fishing Gifts for the Angler in Your Life
Best Black Friday Gear Sales
Skip sifting through junk this Black Friday and jump straight to the best deals on brands we trust.
- Orvis Black Friday Sale on Fly Fishing and Upland Hunting Gear
- Trail Camera Deals: Save $40 on Tactacam, Moultrie, and More
- The Best Deals on Hoka Running and Walking Shoes
- Black Friday Gun Safe Deals: Savings on Fireproof, Biometric, and Electronic Vaults
- Kuiu Black Friday Deals on Jackets, Pants, and Packs
- Sitka Gear Sale: Top Deals on Rain Gear, Jackets, Pants, and More
- Black Friday Knife Deals: The Best Early Sales on Folders and Fixed Blades
- Thermal Optic Deals: Savings on Monoculars, Scopes, and Clip-Ons
- The Best Optics Deals: Black Friday 2024 Savings on Binoculars, Thermals, Rifle Scopes, and More
- Best Solo Stove Deals: Save Over $200 for Black Friday
- The Best Deals on Solar Generators and Power Stations
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.