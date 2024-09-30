Buy One of Our Favorite Trail Cameras for $60 ($30 off)

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I can’t believe Cabela’s still has Moultrie Mobile EDGE cell cams in stock at this insanely good price. It’s one of the best hunting deals of the year and an easy recommendation for anyone who wants a good trail camera at a great price. We’ve tested the Moultrie Mobile Edge and it won “best app” at last year’s trail camera test. It produced quality photos and while we like the new version that was just released, at $60 for one or $100 for two I’d go with last year’s model.

Save 44% on the Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera

Why We Like the Moultrie Mobile Edge

If you don’t have time to read our full cellular trail camera test, here’s the short version of why this camera did well in our test.

The Mobile Edge has an app that’s designed with image recognition, so it identifies deer (including bucks vs. does), turkeys, vehicles, and humans in photos. That filters your photos for you so you can narrow in on the photos you want to see and none of the local raccoon population. It also tracks deer activity for you. When editor-in-chief, Alex Robinson, was testing the Edge, it told him that the best buck activity was around 6 a.m. Robinson ended up shooting a really nice buck that season using data from the Moultrie camera.

Aside from a powerful app, it has good shutter speed and photo quality. The sale is for the older version of Mobile Edge, which is the one we tested, and the new version is three times the sale price. If you have to have the best of the best, get the new one. But if you’re good with a reliable camera that takes decent photos, the original Mobile Edge is the way to go. Especially for $50.