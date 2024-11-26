Cabela’s Black Friday 2024: The Best Deals on the Best Gear

Share







Black Friday is the rare time when you can save hundreds on premium products that rarely go on sale. If you’ve been holding on to spare cash to splurge a little on yourself or get someone a gift they’ll never forget, I got you covered. I combed through the Cabela’s Black Friday sale to find the best deals on quality gear.

I’ve also Googled each product to make sure that every deal listed is a legitimately great price — most are the best on the web. If someone at OL has tested and reviewed a product, I’ll link to the review so you can learn more about it.

Cabela’s is running their Black Friday sale now through December 1, so you have plenty of time to shop. I will caution that some products might go out of stock, so don’t move too slowly.

Optics

Top Deal: Save $150 on the Vortex Viper HD 3000 Laser Rangefinder

This rangefinder is being sold for $400 at some retailers and some have it on sale for $320. But you can get it from Cabela’s for $250, which is an insane value. We haven’t tested this model at our optics test, but we have tested the Razor and Diamondback rangefinders and they did excellent.

The Viper HD ranges targets to 3,000 yards, has angle adjustment, a red display, and is waterproof. It has about twice the range of similarly priced rangefinders.

Read our Best Rangefinders for Hunting and Best Rangefinders for Bowhunting reviews to see more great options.

More Deals

Save $40 on the Leupold RX-1400I TBR/W Gen2 Rangefinder, it’s now $160

Save up to 31 percent on the Leupold VX-6 HD Rifle Scope

Save $50 on the Leupold BX-1 Marksman Binocular, it’s now just $100

Save $123 on the EOTECH G43 Magnifier with mount, it’s now just $496

Save $44 on the HOLOSUN HS507K X2, it’s now just $252

Save $48 on the HOLOSUN HE507K X2, it’s now just $272

Save $200 on the Leupold BX-4 Range HD TBR/W Rangefinder Binoculars

Save $125 on the Zeiss Terra ED they’re now $375

Save up to 20% on the Zeiss Conquest V4 Rifle Scope

Hunting Gear

Top Deal: Save $400 on Ravin R29X Crossbow Package

The Ravin R29X won the editor’s choice award at our annual crossbow test. It’s an insanely accurate crossbow that’s also easy to use. The 14% of sale at Cabela’s puts it tied with the best prices I’ve seen on the web, and it’s certainly a good buy at $2,300 for a premium crossbow. If that’s outside your price range also check out the Ravin R10X, which is also on sale for $1,600.

More Deals

Save $200 on Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch

Save $90 on the Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera, it’s now $90.

Save $100 on Garmin GPSMAP 67i GPS Handheld and Satellite Communicator

Save $100 on Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

Fish Finders

It’s hard to choose a top deal among these staggering discounts. This a great time to get your boat rigged with a new unit or forward facing transducer. Snap up one of these deals and don’t wait, a few have already sold out.

Save $600 on the Humminbird HELIX 9 CHIRP

Save up to 46% on Lowrance HDS PRO 10 Fish Finder/Chartplotter

Save $500 on Humminbird MEGA Live Imaging Transducer

Save $900 on Humminbird HELIX 10 CHIRP GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter

Save $500 on Lowrance ActiveTarget 2 Live Sonar

Top Deal: Save $24 on the Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool

The Wave+ is the ideal EDC multi tool because it has 18 handy tools in a small package. It very rarely goes on sale so I’d grab this deal if you need a new multi tool.

Save $14 on the Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Tool

Save $14 on the Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool

Save $15 on the Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool