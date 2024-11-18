Pulsar Thermal Scopes on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Thermal scope technology will allow you to find, identify, and accurately shoot hogs and predators. Its come along way in terms of quality and value for dollar, so now is a great time to invest in a high-end night optic. Pulsar makes high-quality, consumer-grade thermal hunting scopes that we’ve tested and recommend. Several Pulsar thermal scopes are on sale at Bass Pro Shops with deals that will save you $1,000 on a new optic.

Pulsar Thermion 2 XP50 PRO Thermal Rifle Scope is on Sale for $1,000 Off

This scope usually costs $5,000, but it’s on sale for $4,000. It uses a 640×480 sensor, which is the standard for high-res thermal scopes. It has a 2X base magnification and a 1,968 yard detection range. I’d consider it a mid-range optic that’s ideal for hunting shots from 0 to 300 yards.

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XL50 Thermal Rifle Scope with Laser Rangefinder

You don’t have any depth perception looking though a night optic, so you’ll need a laser rangefinder to make precision shots. You can go with a handheld thermal rangefinder, which is ideal if you’re hunting with a friend. But if you’re hunting solo, an integrated rangefinder is the way to go. The Thermion 2 LRF won “best hog killing thermal” at our annual optics test for its ability to quickly find and range targets. Read the full review for more info.

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion Duo DXP50 Multispectral Thermal Riflescope

Thermal excels at finding animals, but night vision is better at displaying details. That difference becomes critical when you need to positively ID an animal before taking a shot. The Thermion DUO allows you to use thermal and night vision simultaneously so you can quickly find and identify an animal before taking a shot.