Pulsar Thermal Scopes on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Save $1,000 on Pulsar thermal scopes

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 4 Hours Ago

The Pulsar Thermion 2 is the best overall thermal.

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Thermal scope technology will allow you to find, identify, and accurately shoot hogs and predators. Its come along way in terms of quality and value for dollar, so now is a great time to invest in a high-end night optic. Pulsar makes high-quality, consumer-grade thermal hunting scopes that we’ve tested and recommend. Several Pulsar thermal scopes are on sale at Bass Pro Shops with deals that will save you $1,000 on a new optic.

Pulsar Thermion 2 XP50 PRO Thermal Rifle Scope is on Sale for $1,000 Off

This scope usually costs $5,000, but it’s on sale for $4,000. It uses a 640×480 sensor, which is the standard for high-res thermal scopes. It has a 2X base magnification and a 1,968 yard detection range. I’d consider it a mid-range optic that’s ideal for hunting shots from 0 to 300 yards.

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XL50 Thermal Rifle Scope with Laser Rangefinder

You don’t have any depth perception looking though a night optic, so you’ll need a laser rangefinder to make precision shots. You can go with a handheld thermal rangefinder, which is ideal if you’re hunting with a friend. But if you’re hunting solo, an integrated rangefinder is the way to go. The Thermion 2 LRF won “best hog killing thermal” at our annual optics test for its ability to quickly find and range targets. Read the full review for more info.

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion Duo DXP50 Multispectral Thermal Riflescope

Thermal excels at finding animals, but night vision is better at displaying details. That difference becomes critical when you need to positively ID an animal before taking a shot. The Thermion DUO allows you to use thermal and night vision simultaneously so you can quickly find and identify an animal before taking a shot.

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.