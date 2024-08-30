Find Bows, Decoys, and More at Cabela’s Huge Labor Day Sale

Up your game this hunting season with discounts on optics, bows, decoys, trail cameras, and smart watches at Cabela’s Labor Day Sale. From now until September 4, you can stock up on cellular trail cameras for less. Save $30 on a SpyPoint Flex, or get 44 percent off the Moultrie Mobile Edge. The GPS, activity tracking, and solar powered Garmin fenix 7X is $100 off. Check out our reviews and the best Cabela’s discounts for Labor Day 2024 below.

Save $100 on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is the best GPS watch gift for hikers.
Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar

Where the Fenix Sapphire Solar sets itself apart is with its rugged construction, improved solar charging, and powerful GPS. The Sapphire Solar uses multi-band GPS, which can access more than one range of frequencies from different constellations of satellites (most GPS systems use a single connection to the satellites). In other words, it utilizes more powerful GPS technology that should mean faster and more accurate navigation. While navigating on hikes, the touch-screen feature made moving around the topo map (which comes pre-loaded on the watch) a breeze. It also has a larger and more efficient solar panel than previous Garmin models. —Alex Robinson

Save $30 on a SpyPoint Flex-Plus Cellular Trail Camera

SpyPoint Flex is one of the cell cams for the money

For my preseason scouting, I moved the Flex between travel corridors, mock scrapes, and feeding areas. It has been 100% reliable and always sends photos on the scheduled times. On trails, the trigger speed was great, and the three-photo burst captured multiple, clear photos of deer as they walked past the camera. The first photo was typically the deer entering the frame, followed by a centered photo and one last shot as the deer left the frame. In feeding areas, the camera was sensitive enough to capture deer as they approached, so I could see which trails they were using. —Scott Einsmann

More Cabela’s Labor Day Sale 2024 Deals

Check out more discounted optics at Cabela’s Labor Day Sale 2024.

