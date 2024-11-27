Cabela’s Meat Processing Bundle Deal: Grinder, Slicer, and Sealer for $160

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Before this hunting season is over, you could be doing most of your meat processing right at home with this outstanding deal from Cabela’s on a bundle of meat processing appliances that will get the job done professionally on your time.

Cabela’s Meat Processing Bundle Is $170 Off

Meat Grinder Specs Dimensions: 14.8 x 9 x 12.4 inches

Weight: 9.25 pounds

Powerful 400W grinder motor

Horsepower: 0.5 HP

Durable aluminum hopper, feeder, and gearbox

Metal blades and grinding plates

Three-way toggle control switch — grinding, stuffing, and reverse modes

Fine and medium grinding plates, three sizes of stuffing funnels, stomper, stuffing star, and cover

Corrosion-resistant aluminum slicer

180W AC motor Slicer Specs Dimensions: 17 x 9 x 7.5 inches

17 x 9 x 7.5 inches Weight: 22 pounds, 8 ounces

7.5-inch serrated, stainless steel blade

Adjustable thickness control – deli thin up to 1-inch thick

Tilted stainless steel carriage

Removable blade and carriage for easier cleaning

Seals up to 100 bags per hour

21 inHg of pressure Vacuum Sealer Specs 16 x 7 x 4.5 inches

Weight: 4.13 pounds

12-inch sealing bar

Clear acrylic vacuum-chamber lid

Waterproof, touch control panel buttons

Progression-indicator lights

Bag-positioning guides

Three-position handle (lock, store and open)

Multiple sealing modes

The Cabela’s Meat-Processing Bundle includes a Cabela’s Heavy-Duty Meat Grinder, a 7.5-inch Heavy-Duty Food Slice, and a Heavy-Duty Vacuum Sealer. Aside from breaking down an animal, there’s not much you can’t do with that setup. And right now, you can get all three for just $160. If you bought all three separately, it would cost $330 — that’s a savings of $170.

Grinder

The grinder is powered by a 400W motor that can blast through a pile of wild game for sausage and ground meat for burgers and chili. Ever had venison meatloaf? You should. It’s outfitted with an aluminum hopper, feeder, and gearbox that are all easy to clean when the work is done.

Go from grinding to stuffing and put the machine in reverse as easy as flicking the three-way toggle switch. On the bottom you’ll find non-slip feet and a storage spot for the power cord.

It comes with two #8 grinding plates (fine and medium), three different sized stuffing funnels, a stomper, a stuffing star, and a pocketed dust cover.

Slicer

Let’s check out the slicer — it has a 180W motor under the hood and delivers perfectly cut, thin slices of meat, cheese, and other foods with minimal effort, so you can process a large amount of meat without breaking your back. With its adjustable 7.5-inch serrated stainless steel blade, you can cut paper-thin deli-style meats on up to 1-inch thick slices. The body is made of rugged aluminum with a tilted stainless steel food carriage.

Sealer

The sealer combines a 21 inHg vacuum pump with a compact 12-inch sealing bar for a positive vacuum seal every time that lets food last longer in the freezer. The control panel is waterproof and the bag-positioning guides, a three-position handle, and progression indicator lights make the entire process easy.

Four modes offer a standard seal, manual seal, pulse, and extended seal, and the clear acrylic chamber lid lets you see the sealing process and make sure everything is going right.

The sealer also features accessory-canister storage under the lid, an underside cord storage wrap, and a removable bag cutter. It also comes with a vacuum bag starter kit, so you can get going right away.

This is a huge savings that will let you fill your freezer for years to come. Jump on the Cabela’s Meat Processing Bundle deal before they’re all gone.

Read Next: Black Friday Yeti Cooler Deals (Plus Other Brands We Love)