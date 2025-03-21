Great Deals on Fish Finders Under $500

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The best fish finders are unquestionably amazing fishing tools, but you’d be lucky to spend just $1,000 on one. If you don’t need extreme detail, advanced features, and don’t plan on starring at a screen all day, you probably don’t need to spend over a grand on a fish finder. What you need is something that will tell you the depth, display water temperature, show you structure, and maybe mark waypoints. The rest is up to your angling skill and intuition. If that sounds like you, here are three fish finders under $500 that are all on sale.

Lowrance HOOK Reveal

The HOOK Reveal comes with a down scan transducer and lake maps for the US. It’s also capable of creating maps with .5-foot contour lines, which is a great feature to have on a simple fish finder. The 7-inch screen is on sale for $230 and the 5-inch screen is on sale for $200 — I’d go for the bigger screen at those prices.

Garmin Striker

The Garmin Striker is one of the top fish finders under $200 and you can get one on sale for as little as $110. You won’t get detailed mapping with a $100 fish finder, but you will get down scan, the ability to mark way points, and the ability to see fish or structure under the boat. You can learn more about the Garmin Striker in our full review.

Garmin ECHOMAP

The Garmin ECHOMAP is a staple among serious anglers and it’s not a cheap unit by any means. Even on sale, these 5-inch screens are $400 so it’s an investment. But if you want more capability than just knowing the depth, an ECHOMAP is a great choice for a kayak or small boat.