Great Deals on Fish Finders Under $500

These affordable fish finders range from $100 to $400 and they're all on sale

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 5 Hours Ago

The Garmin Echomap is one of the best budget fish finders.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The best fish finders are unquestionably amazing fishing tools, but you’d be lucky to spend just $1,000 on one. If you don’t need extreme detail, advanced features, and don’t plan on starring at a screen all day, you probably don’t need to spend over a grand on a fish finder. What you need is something that will tell you the depth, display water temperature, show you structure, and maybe mark waypoints. The rest is up to your angling skill and intuition. If that sounds like you, here are three fish finders under $500 that are all on sale.

Lowrance HOOK Reveal

The HOOK Reveal comes with a down scan transducer and lake maps for the US. It’s also capable of creating maps with .5-foot contour lines, which is a great feature to have on a simple fish finder. The 7-inch screen is on sale for $230 and the 5-inch screen is on sale for $200 — I’d go for the bigger screen at those prices.

Garmin Striker

The Garmin Striker is one of the top fish finders under $200 and you can get one on sale for as little as $110. You won’t get detailed mapping with a $100 fish finder, but you will get down scan, the ability to mark way points, and the ability to see fish or structure under the boat. You can learn more about the Garmin Striker in our full review.

Garmin ECHOMAP

The Garmin ECHOMAP is a staple among serious anglers and it’s not a cheap unit by any means. Even on sale, these 5-inch screens are $400 so it’s an investment. But if you want more capability than just knowing the depth, an ECHOMAP is a great choice for a kayak or small boat.

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.