The 21 Best Prime Day Deals on Camping Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for The Gear Shakedown Hands-on gear tests for hardcore adventurers. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Campers and backpackers like to save money by nature. Which can be tough when much of the outdoor gear made today is on the expensive side. Luckily, this Prime Day (which takes place on October 7 and 8) there are a handful of screaming hot deals on everything from tents to sleeping bags to multitools and more.

Check out my quick roundup of the best deals on camping gear for prime day.

Tents

Sleeping Bags

Sleeping Pads

More Camping Gear